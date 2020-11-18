Yooka-Laylee Rolls into Battle in Volta-X, Available Now

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--What better way to digest your holiday feast than with Volta-X’s first-ever in-game collaboration!

GungHo Online Entertainment America (GOEA) has launched a crossover with Playtonic Games’ Yooka-Laylee, introducing the playable crewmate, Yooka (with sidekick Laylee on his back) and a new story mission. You can now experience new, character-specific skills and abilities once the loveable duo join your team – no Play Coins required! Players will also receive two new weapons and the Emblem System as a part of a free content update.

These two have already protected the world from corporate takeover, but now this dynamic duo is ready to kick tail in the World Volta Association (WVA). Yooka even put on pants for this one! Join Yooka, Laylee, and the Volta Crew in a new page-turning story mission. Help Yooka and Laylee learn all about Volta battling so the team can finally stop the infestation of the overly powerful bees-ness people.

Yooka is obtainable as a playable character after players complete a side mission in Episode 2. With his own personalised skills and unique special ability, Yooka is a force to be reckoned with in-battle. His main ability, “Slurp State,” allows Yooka to take on the properties of any elemental effect active in the room and imbue his next attack with that effect.

In addition to the collaboration, players will also receive a free content update with two new weapons and a new Emblem System:

The Capital Ship takes up all four drone slots and summons a huge drone that works independently to attack different rooms in the opponent’s robot.

takes up all four drone slots and summons a huge drone that works independently to attack different rooms in the opponent’s robot. The Dai Beam Cannon Weapon body weapon fires fast and doesn’t have a cooldown. However, use it with caution, as it can explode if it is used too much - or if someone uses fire or electricity to attack that room.

body weapon fires fast and doesn’t have a cooldown. However, use it with caution, as it can explode if it is used too much - or if someone uses fire or electricity to attack that room. The new Emblem System grants players special emblems for completing certain in-game achievements. Players can equip these emblems next to their names to show off to other players.

The Volta-X team isn’t slowing down anytime soon! Along with this content update, players can expect another content update soon. A new offline game mode and a new Volta will come to Volta-X with Act 2.

Volta-X is a real-time strategy RPG, where players control a crew of animal pilots working together within a giant Volta robot, battling other Voltas and monstrous Kaiju in both PvE and PvP fights. Players can customize their Voltas with thousands of combinations - creating a custom loadout to suit their playstyle that can implement multiple weapons including heat sabers, massive drills, acid launchers, and more. Strategy in battle is key as players manage firing off weapons and commanding their team of Volta pilots to power-up weapons, repair their Volta, or extinguish fires. But in between battles, the crew needs time to relax and prepare for the next fight - they’ll relax at their fully customizable headquarters that can be decked out with a barrack, machine shop, garden, music room, and even a cinema - ensuring they remain happy, healthy, and ready for battle! As players progress through the game, they'll learn more about their crew members and the world they live in uncovering hidden secrets that may forever change their world…

Review codes for Volta-X for Nintendo Switch and Steam are available upon request. Please email gungho@triplepointpr.com for codes.

For more information on Volta-X, visit the official website and Twitter. Find assets here.

For information on Yooka-Laylee, please visit www.playtonicgames.com.

ABOUT GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT AMERICA

GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc. (GOEA) is a multiplatform publisher dedicated to delivering the best titles, content, and support for the online gaming community. Established in 2012 and led by former Square Enix U.S.A. and XSEED Games executive Jun Iwasaki, GOEA is the US division of GungHo Online Entertainment (GOE), an established Japanese publisher. GOEA’s content partners include leading developers Grasshopper Manufacture, SUPERTRICK GAMES, Game Arts, Acquire, and Gravity, all of which are subsidiaries of GOE. GOEA publishes and distributes network-oriented games for console, handheld, mobile, tablet, and MMO-style games for PC. GOEA is located in El Segundo, CA. For more information, visit www.gunghoonline.com.

Trademarks are property of their respective owners. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

© GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc.