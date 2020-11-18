CVP Wins US Coast Guard ICC ITSS Contract to Provide Strategic Intelligence Support Services

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Customer Value Partners, Inc. (CVP), a business and technology consulting firm that helps organizations prepare for a culture of Continuous Change, was awarded the US Coast Guard (USCG) Intelligence Coordination Center (ICC) Information Technology Support Services (ITSS) contract by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide website and multimedia services.

USCG ICC is responsible for conducting Coast Guard-centric intelligence analysis and distribution in response to national- and operational-level intelligence requirements. The ICC manages the Coast Guard’s strategic and law enforcement collection requirements, provides collection guidance, and publishes Intelligence Information Reports to ensure Coast Guard information is accessible to Intelligence Community (IC) partners.

CVP will provide website and multimedia services necessary to convey complex and relevant intelligence needed to give the Department of Defense (DoD) Combatant Commanders and other intelligence services and agencies a strategic advantage.

This win represents CVP’s first contract with USCG.

“The US Coast Guard ICC provides critical analysis and intelligence to national and operational decision-makers within DHS, DoD Combatant Commanders, and other intelligence services,” said Anirudh Kulkarni, CVP founder and CEO. “CVP is honored to be selected by the US Coast Guard to bring our advanced technology services to support their efforts with the intelligence community.”

About Us

Customer Value Partners (CVP) is an award-winning business and next-gen technology consulting company that helps organizations navigate disruption and prepare for a culture of Continuous Change. We solve critical problems for healthcare, national security, and public sector clients through innovative strategies and solutions which leverage technologies and industry expertise in areas including Technology Modernization, Health, Data Science & Engineering, Business Transformation, and Cybersecurity. CVP delivers unparalleled excellence to clients and employees through a strong culture of integrity, engagement, respect, and a passion for our clients’ missions.

Learn more.