86 Migraine: New Global Healthy Living Foundation Educational Campaign and Video Series Busts Myths About Migraine and Urges People to Take Back Control

UPPER NYACK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Global Healthy Living Foundation (GHLF) today launched 86 Migraine, an educational campaign that encourages people living with migraine to discard, or 86, what they know about migraine. Migraine is a disabling, neurological disease that impacts more than 37 million Americans and four million will experience chronic migraine, consisting of attacks more than 15 days a month.i Unfortunately, fewer than 50 percent of people who meet the criteria of the illness have ever been diagnosed.ii The 86 Migraine campaign includes educational articles, quizzes, and four new videos that depict the experience of migraine. For example, one of the videos rejects the idea that men can power through pain and, instead, encourages men seek support.

“Though women are disproportionately affected by migraine, men also experience painful and debilitating attacks, but are less likely to report them,” said Joseph Coe, MPA, a person living with migraine and the Director, Education and Digital Strategy, at GHLF and CreakyJoints. “In an effort to reach the entire community of people living with migraine, one of our 86 Migraine videos directly speaks to men’s experience of the disease to discourage suffering in silence and encourage having a conversation with their health care provider to identify a management strategy.”

Other campaign materials will debunk common myths about migraine, educate on traditional, complementary, and alternative therapies, and provide support. People living with migraine can download for free GHLF’s Migraine Patient Guidelines and/or Migraine Caregiver Guidelines. In addition, 86 Migraine will encourage people living with chronic migraine to join GHLF’s 50-State Network, which helps people living with chronic disease advocate for better access to care on the local, state, and federal level.

“It’s a myth that migraine is just a really bad headache. The multitude of symptoms that comprise an attack can derail your entire day and chronic attacks will diminish your quality of life. Our goal is to provide support to the people who live with migraine so that they are empowered to educate themselves and their loved ones about migraine, and then take action to determine their management strategy based on their goals,” said Louis Tharp executive director and co-founder of GHLF and CreakyJoints.

Visit http://86migraine.org/ to watch the videos and review educational materials.

86 Migraine is made possible with support from Amgen/Novartis and Eli Lilly.

About Global Healthy Living Foundation

The Global Healthy Living Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life for people living with chronic illnesses (such as arthritis, osteoporosis, migraine, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, and cardiovascular disease) by advocating for improved access to health care at the community, state, and federal levels, and amplifying education and awareness efforts within its social media framework. GHLF is also a staunch advocate for vaccines. The Global Healthy Living Foundation is the parent organization of CreakyJoints®, the digital arthritis community for millions of arthritis patients and caregivers worldwide who seek education, support, activism, and patient-centered research through ArthritisPower® (ArthritisPower.org), the first-ever patient-centered research registry for joint, bone, and inflammatory skin conditions. GHLF also hosts PainSpot (PainSpot.org), a digital risk assessment tool for musculoskeletal conditions and injuries. Visit http://www.ghlf.org for more information.

