HVR Software is One of First to Join the Snowflake Snowcase Program

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HVR, the leading independent provider of real-time cloud data replication technology, today announced its participation in Snowflake Snowcase, a program featuring industry specific solutions created jointly with Snowflake, creator of the Data Cloud.

As one of the first three Snowflake technology partners, HVR enables Snowflake customers to continuously integrate high volumes of SAP and essential business data into Snowflake’s platform, making it accessible for real-time analytics that inform strategic business decisions. A market leader in real-time data integration solutions, availability of HVR’s SAP-to-Snowflake capability was announced at Snowflake’s Data Cloud Summit event this week, to Snowflake’s thousands of community.snowflake.com users.

“HVR is excited to continue our longstanding partnership with Snowflake to develop industry-leading solutions in data integration and real-time analytics ,” said Mark Van de Wiel, CTO for HVR. “HVR’s real-time data streaming to Snowflake - our customers’ platform of choice - provides the accuracy, flexibility, efficiency needed to harness the totality of an enterprise’s data. This is especially important as businesses digitally transform and modernize as quickly as possible in an ever-changing environment. ”

Fueled by low-impact data replication technology, HVR continuously integrates data from multiple on-prem and cloud-based sources, delivering it in real-time to Snowflake’s platform. HVR’s unique Change Data Capture (CDC) technology and distributed architecture provide a flexible and secure solution to unlock siloed SAP and other business data, delivering it to Snowflake for actionable insights. Together, Snowflake and HVR can provide customers with a 360-degree view of their enterprise, and support key stakeholders as they make data-driven decisions.

“We are very much looking forward to developing further solutions with HVR. Our joint solutions accelerate our customer's journeys to the cloud and help them realize the full potential of their data assets, said Chris Atkinson, Global Partner CTO for Snowflake. “Historically, offloads between database platforms have been fraught with complexity and risk. Source and target models required upfront modelling and mapping, requiring deep SAP schema expertise, and rigidly defined target schemas to perform at scale. The pre-defined source models and replication features of the HVR solution, in combination with Snowflake’s cloud data platform flexibility and scale, deliver actionable business insight in fraction of time anticipated.”

HVR has received Elite Status, as well as Technology Ready Validation in the Snowflake Partner Network (SPN), exhibiting exceptional data integration and ensuring adherence to Snowflake’s best practices for joint customers.

To learn more about how HVR can integrate SAP with Snowflake, visit the Snowflake Technology Partner page at https://www.snowflake.com/technology-partners/hvr/.

