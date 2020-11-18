SurePeople and Harvard Business Publishing Partner to Deliver Prescriptive Digital Learning & Development for Leaders and Their Teams

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SurePeople, an integrated talent management platform that utilizes people analytics to deliver next-gen leadership and team development solutions, today announced a partnership with Harvard Business Publishing that provides leaders and their teams with enhanced digital learning and development capabilities to successfully navigate the rapidly evolving, increasingly disruptive business environment.

The agreement makes Harvard Business Publishing’s world-class ideas and thought leadership available on SurePeople’s innovative platform. The platform accelerates speed to development by integrating Prism psychometric data with automated prescriptive recommendations, associated learning content, and dynamic platform tools for improving coaching, communication and team collaboration in the flow of work.

“For the first time, our platform ensures that the challenges faced by current and future leaders can be met with ideas and solutions from Harvard Business Publishing through a data-driven, prescriptive manner – based on the science of people analytics,” said SurePeople Founder and CEO Niko Drakoulis. “We’re thrilled to partner with a world-class organization that brings such breadth and depth of high-quality solutions to today’s leadership challenges.”

“Leadership is now more important than ever and the ability to provide data-driven recommendations in the flow of work will help to build leaders of the future,” said Ian Fanton, Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Learning at Harvard Business Publishing. “We are excited to partner with SurePeople to bring critical and forward-thinking ideas, delivered through the breadth and depth of our learning experiences, in a quick, easily accessible manner.”

Prism Skills Powered by Harvard Business Publishing

Harvard Business Publishing content will be available in SurePeople’s Knowledge Center. The platform’s Knowledge Center features personalized digital learning content across more than 100 skills, capabilities and high-impact leadership behaviors required for the Future of Work, including Emotional, Relational and Team intelligence (ERT-i).

About SurePeople

SurePeople’s integrated talent management platform utilizes people analytics to deliver next-gen leadership and team development solutions. The platform uniquely synthesizes psychometric data, anonymous employee feedback and behavioral analytics to derive predictive insights and deliver prescriptive actions that optimize leadership development, team performance and talent strategies for the new world of work. We help transform HR into a more data-driven, strategic function – from an art to a science – and measurably elevate individual, team and organizational performance. Learn more at www.surepeople.com, subscribe to our blog, Evolve, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

About Harvard Business Publishing

With more than 25 years of success delivering dynamic learning experiences to the world’s biggest brands, Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning partners with Global 2000 companies to co-create leadership-development solutions that align with strategy and engage learners. The company combines unrivaled subject-matter expertise and scale with unmatched flexibility and contextualization to bring the right programs to the right learners in the most useful ways. From highly focused executive leadership programs to enterprise-wide engagements for thousands of global employees, each learning experience leverages the remarkable depth and breadth of Harvard Business School and Harvard Business Review resources, industry experts, technology-enabled and user-friendly solutions, and a creative, collaborative mind-set to help clients discover something new. The result is stronger companies better prepared to meet their challenges and thrive both today and in the future.