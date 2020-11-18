New Healthgrades Analysis Encourages Men to Take Control of Their Health

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the first time, Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems, today published the 2021 Men’s Health Special Report, a new analysis focused on men’s health as well as recognized the recipients of the Healthgrades 2021 Specialty Excellence Award for Prostate Surgery. The analysis aims to raise awareness around the importance of preventative care, common risk factors, and ways for men to take control of their health.

For the 2021 Men’s Health Special Report, Healthgrades compared Specialty Excellence Award recipients for prostate surgery as a group, to all other hospitals, and found:

Men treated at hospitals receiving the Prostate Surgery Specialty Excellence Award have, on average, a 57.1% lower risk of experiencing a complication than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.*

Men treated at hospitals that did not receive the Prostate Surgery Specialty Excellence Award are, on average, 2.33 times more likely to experience a complication than if they were treated at hospitals that did receive the award.*

Additionally, this analysis looked at how certain conditions in men, like atrial fibrillation, diabetes, elevated body mass index, hypertension and tobacco use -- compared to women -- increase the risk of experiencing a negative outcome or complication with surgery or chronic disease treatment. Based on this analysis, Healthgrades published a companion piece for consumers entitled, “For Men: 5 Ways to Take Charge of Your Health,” which outlines 5 ways that men can be proactive and involved in their own health care.

“This November, we’re encouraging men to take control of their own health by taking simple steps like researching a new doctor or hospital, understanding certain risk factors and the impact on outcomes, as well as the importance of adhering to a treatment or care plan. Now more than ever, these decisions could greatly impact the quality of care received and your overall health,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades.

To coincide with the release of this analysis, Healthgrades also updated its new Quality & Awards center, where consumers can better research and find top quality hospitals in their area.

*The Healthgrades Specialty Excellence Awards are a part of the Healthgrades 2021 analysis and Report to the Nation, which evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions using Medicare data. Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2017 through 2019 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

