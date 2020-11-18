Adaptavist Partners With GitLab To Expand DevOps Offering

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adaptavist, a digital transformation leader, has announced it has joined the GitLab partner programme as a Select partner. This strategic relationship will provide joint customers with the ability to speed up value delivery and drive faster innovation.

“GitLab is excited to announce a strategic relationship with Adaptavist,” says Michelle Hodges, Vice President of Global Channels at GitLab. “Adaptavist’s extensive experience implementing enterprise software solutions and its expertise across Agile and DevOps transformation services, makes them a perfect fit for the GitLab Partner Program. We look forward to working together with them for our customers’ mutual benefit."

Adaptavist delivers innovative DevOps services and solutions to assist companies with their transformation initiatives. With its consulting-led approach and expertise in building and implementing continuous integration (CI) and deployment (CD) pipelines, combined with the GitOps framework application for infrastructure automation, Adaptavist supports organizations in leveraging the GitLab platform to boost business agility.

“Today’s announcement with GitLab, a leading player in DevOps, is a significant milestone as we look to further strengthen our end-to-end DevOps services to accelerate customers’ digital transformation journeys,” says Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO of Adaptavist. “Through the partnership with GitLab, Adaptavist will be able to help customers build and implement CI and CD systems using the latest industry-proven tools and techniques.”

Adds Haighton-Williams, “COVID-19 has served as a catalyst to accelerate digital transformation for businesses of all sizes, regardless of industry. As a result, the demand for collaboration tools and practices like DevOps to execute these initiatives across the enterprise has increased exponentially, particularly during the present times when there is a distributed workforce. Adaptavist is continuing to make significant moves through its strategic partnerships to meet customers’ demands and requests to support them on their transformation journey.”

About Adaptavist

Adaptavist is a global technology and innovative solutions provider, enabling organizations to boost agility and overcome the challenges of transformational change. Founded in 2005, its team spans over 300 employees globally, with a 10,000+ customer base representing more than half of the Fortune 500.

Adaptavist is a Platinum Atlassian Solutions Partner in EMEA and North America, a Platinum Marketplace Partner, a SAFe® Gold Transformation Partner, and a trusted Slack and AWS partner. It offers expert consultancy including SPC-certified SAFe® implementation, enterprise apps, training, managed services, and licensing solutions. Adaptavist has also been the recipient of the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50, and The Sunday Times Tech Track Award 2019.