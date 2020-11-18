CreaGen Inc. Awarded 7-Year Contract from NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to Provide Preclinical Services for HIV Therapeutics

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CreaGen Inc., a 17-year-old medicinal chemistry and drug discovery research service provider, has been awarded a 7-year Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) type base contract by NIAID to provide preclinical services for HIV therapeutics, marking the company’s first multi-year federal partnership.

The total maximum ordering limit for this multi-year project is $107,274,471, in which CreaGen is eligible to receive task order awards under Task Area B: “Synthesis of Therapeutic Agents for the Treatment of Infectious Diseases.” The work associated with any resultant task orders that are awarded to CreaGen will be performed in the fully equipped state-of-the-art CreaGen laboratories at its Woburn, MA, facility.

To support any task orders awarded to CreaGen under the contract, CreaGen will be providing preclinical development services that involve the design and synthesis of novel small molecules in milligram to gram quantities in addition to process development expertise. CreaGen will also assist in the acquisition and distribution of research materials in support of basic and translational HIV research and drug discovery.

The program signifies a defining moment in CreaGen’s long history as it is now primed to become a prominent figure in the federal contract research landscape. “This milestone unlocks a host of future opportunities for CreaGen to share its expertise with different agencies and help make life-changing discoveries to treat unmet medical conditions,” said Raj Rajur, Ph. D., CEO of CreaGen. “We hope for our innovations to have a far-reaching impact, and by working with NIAID, especially during these times, we are closer to achieving that,” he added.

CreaGen is actively looking to expand its role as a federal contractor to provide its research experience. “Once I saw this opportunity, I knew we had to utilize all of our resources and plow full steam ahead to secure it. I had supreme confidence that our team’s deep expertise coupled with an organizational strategy would lead to a favorable outcome,” said Naveen Rajur, CreaGen’s Business Development and Federal Contract Lead, who spearheaded the contract writing process. In just one year, Naveen was able to steer the company to its first multi-year federal program. “I am excited by the results of our team’s effort, but now the real work sets in to provide the most inventive synthesis solutions we can for NIAID,” he added.

In addition, Creagen is bringing three widely accomplished scientific advisors to help with the project. Dr. Robert Perni, Dr. Roger Frechette, and Dr. Norton Peet have enjoyed great success in drug discovery and carrying compounds to clinic. All three will offer additional advice to the CreaGen team regarding synthetic route design, structure-activity relationship analysis, chemical library design, and lead to candidate selection/advancement among other activities. With this collection of experience and expertise, CreaGen is poised to provide NIAID with the highest quality chemistry solutions.

CreaGen Inc. is a US based premier medicinal chemistry/drug discovery and contract research organization with 17 years of experience in collaborating with more than 50 biotech and pharmaceutical companies. CreaGen’s core expertise is in synthesis of new chemical entities, preclinical drug discovery research, scale-up synthesis and early stage process development. From the earliest stages of drug discovery through IND enabling studies, CreaGen has the technical ability to accommodate a range of needs in the areas of drug discovery, drug product development and small and large-scale API synthesis. In addition, CreaGen possesses exceptional expertise in non-conventional synthetic modalities such as nucleoside and antibody linker chemistry.​ www.creageninc.com