Woodside Homes Nails Home Buyer Engagement with Medallia

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia (MDLA), the leader in experience management, today announced Woodside Homes, a 40-year-old home designer and builder and 28th on the Builder 2020 100 list, has selected Medallia to ensure they nail customer engagement including offering more personalized experiences along the buyer journey.

Woodside has selected Medallia Experience Cloud, Text Analytics, Conversations, Crowdicity, LivingLens and Zingle to engage with customers and understand what they need from their home designer and builder and take action to exceed expectations.

“Woodside Homes is synonymous with integrity, excellence and innovation. Their reputation doesn’t come just from their passion for home building, it also comes from a culture of customer engagement and delivering stellar experiences,” said Rory Cameron, executive vice president, corporate development for Medallia.

