Legrand North America and Superior Essex Communications Enhance nCompass Systems Partnership with a Focus on Customer and Partner Experiences

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legrand North America – the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures such as power, light and data – and Superior Essex Communications – the leading manufacturer and supplier of communications cable in North America – proudly announced today a reaffirmation of their nCompass Systems partnership, as well as a massive revamp of their website dedicated to this partnership.

Since first forming in 2013, nCompass Systems from Legrand and Superior Essex have always offered a complete suite of high-performance communications products specifically designed to optimize copper and optical fiber structured cabling and connectivity. The companies have channeled over a century of combined expertise into fashioning their all-in-one solutions of cabling, racks, jacks and cabinetry. And through the power of their unique partnership, Legrand and Superior Essex have specifically designed each of these comprehensive solutions to meet the needs of communications networks requiring greater support, efficiency, reliability and flexibility.

To demonstrate the strength of their jointly developed solutions – and to enhance both the nCompass customer and partner experience – Legrand and Superior Essex have relaunched their nCompass Systems website, which they have rebuilt entirely from the ground up. The revamped partnership site now showcases the companies’ joint product development, suite of streamlined systems, future-forward communications solutions, unparalleled warranties and industry-leading sustainability efforts.

In addition, visitors to the revamped nCompass website will also be able to learn more about the companies’ shared, seamless solutions for networking infrastructure, including the pairing of the follow technologies:

Cabling : Premises Copper and Fiber, OSP Copper and Fiber, Hybrids, Power-over-Ethernet, HDBaseT, DAS, A/V, Fire Alarm & Security, Low-Voltage Instrumentation and Control, Low- and Medium Voltage Power

: Premises Copper and Fiber, OSP Copper and Fiber, Hybrids, Power-over-Ethernet, HDBaseT, DAS, A/V, Fire Alarm & Security, Low-Voltage Instrumentation and Control, Low- and Medium Voltage Power Connectivity & Containment: Racks, Jacks, Modules, Assemblies, Adaptors, Transceivers, Cassettes, Panels, Plates, Floor and Table Boxes; Patch Cables; Cabinets, PDUs, Cable Management, Wiremold Pathways, Trays, Architectural Columns, Enclosures & Panels

To experience the new nCompass Systems website, please visit: www.ncompass-systems.com.

“Our redesigned nCompass website shines a bright light on the power of our innovative partnership to create future-forward cabling and connectivity solutions that meet countless customer specifications,” said Brad R. Johnson, President, Superior Essex Communications.

“This has made it easier than ever for our loyal partners and phenomenal customers to see exactly why our nCompass partnership provides unique communications solutions unmatched on the market,” said Henry Hsu, Vice President of Strategy and Marketing and Product Management for Legrand North and Central America’s Data, Power & Control Division.

ABOUT LEGRAND NORTH AMERICA

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including connected products stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand is one of the most sustainable companies in the world, as ranked by the Corporate Knights, and is committed to achieving carbon, water, and waste reductions in its operations, deepening its community relationships, and continuously improving the environmental profile of its products. Legrand reported sales of around $7.4 billion (USD) in 2019. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40. www.legrand.us.

ABOUT SUPERIOR ESSEX COMMUNICATIONS

Superior Essex Communications is the leading manufacturer and supplier of communications cable in North America. It is on the forefront of innovation through Power over Ethernet, Intelligent Buildings and Cities, 5G Fiber infrastructure including Hybrid and Composite solutions, as well as technological advancements being made at its Product Development Center. Superior Essex Communications is also setting the pace on sustainability by being the first and only company with a Zero Waste to Landfill Certification at its Hoisington (KS) plant; the first wire and cable producer to contribute points to LEED certification, and the first to offer verified sustainable cables in over 50 products. Superior Essex Communications is Everywhere You Live and Work®. Additional information is available at www.superioressexcommunications.com.