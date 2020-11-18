American Tire Distributors Selects OneRail for Last Mile Delivery Automation

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Tire Distributors (ATD), one of the largest independent suppliers of tires to the replacement tire market, announced today a partnership with OneRail, a leading delivery orchestration platform with 4.5 million drivers, to expand ATD’s expedited tire delivery program, ATD Express, nationally.

The ATD Express Program was designed to arm ATD’s customers with a competitive advantage of leveraging them with instant access to inventory from their regional ATD distribution center in 90 minutes or less. To take advantage of Express, ATD’s Customers simply order their tires through the ATD Online portal where there is an option for delivery to their location in 90 minutes or less.

“Phase One of our rollout with OneRail has been a great success in 19 of our 115 markets. OneRail provided the dependability, speed, service, and unit economics required to begin offering this program to our customers nationally,” said Dennis Hatchett, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Operations at ATD. “OneRail’s unique approach merging an aggregated pool of couriers with delivery automation technology and logistics management services supports ATD’s mission to develop a more cost-effective and flexible supply chain ecosystem.”

Express delivery orders are routed from ATD’s Oracle system to the OneRail Platform, where the delivery order is automatically created and matched with one of the over 100 delivery companies, 4.5 million drivers, in the OneRail network. OneRail’s proprietary Courier matching algorithm accounts for courier performance and unit economics from historical delivery activity. Each Courier is fully integrated with OneRail, providing real-time tracking for all deliveries, with predictive modeling for exceptions, such as late deliveries.

“ATD is a true partner, we’re very thankful for their vision and commitment to drive digital transformation of the supply chain,” stated OneRail Founder and CEO Bill Catania. “As we advance from Phase One to a full national rollout, the OneRail team and our courier partners are committed to providing the highest level of service and support to ATD and its Customers.”

About ATD

American Tire Distributors is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires to the replacement tire market. It operates more than 140 distribution centers, including 25 distribution centers in Canada, serving approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S. and Canada. The company offers an unsurpassed breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery and value-added services to tire and automotive service customers. American Tire Distributors employs approximately 5,000 associates across its distribution center network, including approximately 800 associates in Canada. For more information, visit www.atd-us.com.

About OneRail

OneRail is a delivery orchestration platform providing real-time visibility, actionable data, and data-driven optimization capabilities for its enterprise clients. OneRail’s cloud-based platform simplifies same-day and on-demand delivery execution by connecting the demand signal (POS, eCommerce, ERP) with an ecosystem of delivery networks and internal fleets, in real-time. The result of OneRail’s centralized view of disparate final mile data enables data-driven optimization, positively impacting the dependability, speed, and cost of final mile fulfillment. To learn more about OneRail or to inquire how OneRail can better help you increase the competitive advantage of your supply chain, please visit us at www.OneRail.io.