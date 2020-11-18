Foundation Medicine Enters into Patent Licensing and Technology Agreement with TwinStrand Biosciences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foundation Medicine today announced it has entered into a non-exclusive agreement to license two foundational patent families from TwinStrand Biosciences, a next-generation DNA sequencing technology company based in Seattle.

The patented TwinStrand Duplex Sequencing™ technology is a biochemistry- and software-based platform that enables researchers and clinicians to detect faint signals of ultra-low frequency DNA mutations often obscured by technical noise.

“ Advancing and improving patient care is our highest priority and we’re pleased to work with partners like TwinStrand who share this same goal,” said Cindy Perettie, Foundation Medicine’s chief executive officer. “ We look forward to expanding this agreement with TwinStrand to explore additional areas for future collaboration.”

“ We are delighted to partner with Foundation Medicine, a company that shares our patient-centric mission of applying innovative science to advance cancer care globally,” said Jesse Salk, MD, PhD, TwinStrand’s chief executive officer. “ We are excited to help power Foundation Medicine’s commitment to delivering the highest quality data and genomic insights to physicians and their patients.”

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine is a molecular information company dedicated to a transformation in cancer care in which treatment is informed by a deep understanding of the genomic changes that contribute to each patient's unique cancer. The company offers a full suite of comprehensive genomic profiling assays to identify the molecular alterations in a patient’s cancer and match them with relevant targeted therapies, immunotherapies and clinical trials. Foundation Medicine’s molecular information platform aims to improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers to help advance the science of molecular medicine in cancer. For more information, please visit www.FoundationMedicine.com or follow Foundation Medicine on Twitter (@FoundationATCG).

About TwinStrand Biosciences

TwinStrand Biosciences is leading the way in identifying rare genetic variants that are undetectable by standard sequencing methods. The company's highly-sensitive and specific Duplex Sequencing™ technology delivers clearer insights to researchers and clinicians in applications ranging from residual cancer detection to genetic toxicology. This data can inform critical decisions in clinical medicine, public health and other fields of science on a faster timescale, where actions are most impactful. TwinStrand's scientist-leaders have authored more than a dozen peer-reviewed articles using Duplex Sequencing and have developed a portfolio of more than 70 patents and patent applications. The company has partnered with pharmaceutical companies, academic centers, clinical research networks and federal regulatory agencies to bring high precision genomics to the forefront of their science. For more information visit www.TwinStrandBio.com.

Foundation Medicine® is a registered trademark of Foundation Medicine, Inc.

