Ultivue and Indivumed Partner for Research and Drug Development in Personalized Oncology

HAMBURG, Germany & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ultivue and Indivumed today announced that the two companies have entered into a collaborative partnership to further accelerate research and drug development in the area of personalized oncology.

The deal links Indivumed’s vast array of standardized and fully comparable tissue biospecimens and analytical experience in IHC technology with Ultivue’s InSituPlex platform for high-throughput multiplex immunofluorescence. Ultivue’s standardized assay development for whole tissue phenotyping, when combined with Indivumed’s multi-omics oncology tissue biobank and capabilities to perform IHC multiplex assays, will enable deeper insights into tumor biology, unveiling complex mechanisms of cancer.

“By bringing Ultivue’s technology and expertise into our workflow, we’re giving our customers access to the contextual profiling of key cellular phenotypes,” says Prof. Dr. Hartmut Juhl, founder and CEO of Indivumed. “The data that can now be extracted from these valuable assets in our repository can support the full characterization of samples for biomarker and target discovery, drug development, clinical trials, and individualized therapy research. It will complete our offer in combination with the existing broad menu of IHC assays and end-to-end service”

Cambridge-based UItivue’s InSituPlex multiplexing technology is designed for fast and comprehensive exploration of biologically-relevant markers in tissue samples.

“InSituPlex is built to derive more biologically-relevant data from patient tissue samples at scale,” notes Jacques Corriveau, President and CEO of Ultivue. “By providing Indivumed with this capability and complementing its extensive biospecimen resources, we can enable researchers to rapidly assess the clinical utility of tissue biomarkers to increase the success of clinical trials in the I/O space.”

About Indivumed:

Indivumed is a physician-led, integrated global oncology company committed to unveiling complex mechanisms of cancer, in order to support precision oncology. Only a multi-omics approach can achieve this goal – and reliable multi-omics require especially high-quality biospecimens and data. Through its three divisions, IndivuServ, IndivuType, and IndivuTest, Indivumed offers specialized products and services that support customers in biomarker and target discovery, drug development, clinical trials, individualized therapy and more.

Indivumed is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, with a US-based subsidiary and a global clinical network.

About Ultivue:

Ultivue provides researchers and scientists with multiplex biomarker assays for tissue phenotyping and digital pathology. Its proprietary InSituPlex technology enables advanced exploration and interrogation of tissue samples for precision medicine research. These highly customizable solutions and Ultivue’s scientific consultative approach strengthen and accelerate biomarker discovery and drug development programs.