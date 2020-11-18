Cloud-Native Security Platform Deepfence Announces $9.5 Million Series A Investment Led by AllegisCyber

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deepfence, a leading cloud-native workload protection platform, secured $9.5 million in Series A funding. The round was led by AllegisCyber, with participation from Sonae IM, and existing investor Chiratae Ventures.

This investment comes on the heels of a banner year for Deepfence who saw their revenues and customer base more than double during the COVID-19 pandemic as businesses flocked to work-from-home and cloud-native technologies.

Dave DeWalt, Managing Director at AllegisCyber commented, "Deepfence is a must-have for security teams grappling with cloud-native application security. I am as impressed with their team and vision as I am with their technology. They are pioneering the industry’s first cloud-native DPI technology and applying it broadly across the cloud-native continuum."

“We have seen significant traction since we started commercializing last year due to the novelty of our runtime protection technology. Simply put, our customers love the fact we not only detect and protect better, but also displace point solutions which are focused only on one modality like containers,” said Sandeep Lahane, Founder, CEO and primary inventor of the core technologies developed by Deepfence. “I am super excited to have AllegisCyber and Sonae IM join us in our mission to protect the cloud native continuum. Their deep expertise and unbeatable record in this space will help us accelerate on all fronts,” Lahane added.

Founded in 2017, Deepfence’s mission is to provide a unified cloud-native security platform for kubernetes, virtual machines and serverless workloads. Deepfence ensures business continuity in the face of persistent threats by detecting and disrupting sophisticated attacks targeting cloud-native technologies, the “glue” that keeps the current world connected. Protecting applications and data stored in the cloud has become mission critical for all organizations. Deepfence has built a reputation for ease of use, seamless integration, and stronger runtime protection with DPI. A few of their key partners include Flexport, Automation Anywhere, Amyris, Autonomic and Harness.

“Deepfence’s runtime protection for cloud-native workloads represents a fast growing and critical security opportunity and AllegisCyber is excited to invest in and partner with a great team that’s creating a security platform to address the needs of the industry,” said Pete Bodine, Managing Director at AllegisCyber.

About Deepfence

Deepfence is headquartered in Milpitas, California with offices in Bangalore, India. The founding team consists of Sandeep Lahane, CEO, Shyam Krishnaswamy, VP of Engineering, and Dr. Swarup Kumar Sahoo, Chief Scientist. The team brings together deep expertise in the areas of application & network security, program analysis, machine learning, virtualization and networking with years of experience in industry and academia.

At Deepfence, we are not trying to shoehorn conventional security for modern paradigms, we are building it from the ground up. Our ‘Security as a Microservice’ solution radically changes the way containers and cloud workloads are protected and is native to the modern application and infrastructure paradigms. To learn more visit www.deepfence.io.