InMoment CMO Kristi Knight Honored as a 2020 Women of the Year by Prominent Business Publication

Utah Business Magazine is honoring and celebrating women who are making a difference while leading through a year of crisis. Kristi has been a driving force behind the current positive culture at InMoment and its 17 global offices—with headquarters in South Jordan, Utah—and 1,400 employees. Part of her efforts have been to actively promote diversity and women’s advancement in business and technology both at InMoment and beyond.

Three years ago, Kristi founded Women of InMoment (WIN) to promote mentorship, training, and leadership development of its global female workforce. Along with the success of WIN, InMoment was recently named one of America’s Best Employers for Women by Forbes Magazine, and was named to the 2020 Shatter List which recognizes companies that are accelerating removing the glass ceiling for women in technology.

“Most technology companies struggle to hire and support women executives and leaders, but at InMoment we are proud to have nearly half our global workforce be women,” said Andrew Joiner, InMoment CEO. “Kristi is a smart and savvy marketer, and an effective leader at InMoment, and this recognition validates what we all see daily.”

“Our world is changing rapidly, and we should be fearless in our pursuit of what’s important to us,” said Kristi Knight, InMoment CMO. “Women should trust their instincts and gain as much experience as possible. The best way to do that is to do something you have never done before. It’s OK to not know all the answers, just do the best you can. Be bold and you will be rewarded.”

