O’Charley’s Announces Special Thanksgiving ‘Add-On’ Bundle, Providing a Whole Pie, Two Extra Sides and Extra Rolls

O'Charley's Thanksgiving Bundle will simplify your feast by offering 2 family-size sides, 1 whole pie and 8 rolls to any Family-Style Meal through Nov. 29! (Photo: Business Wire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, the classic American restaurant with 162 locations across 17 states, today announced a special Thanksgiving ‘add-on’ Bundle to its Family-Style Meals. From November 23 through November 29, customers ordering any Family-Style Meal can add the Thanksgiving Bundle for $19.99 that includes the following:

A Whole Pie

2 Additional Family-Size Sides

8 Additional Rolls

O’Charley’s Family-Style Meals are designed specifically for off-premise consumption, serve up to six people and cost between $29.99 and $49.99.

For the Thanksgiving Bundle, customers can select from a variety of whole pie options including Pumpkin Pie, Ooey Gooey Caramel Pie, Apple Pie, French Silk Pie, Double-Crust Cherry Pie, Lemon Meringue Pie and Southern Pecan Pie. O’Charley’s famous pumpkin pie is a special, limited-time offering available now through the end of the year.

Family-Size Sides to choose from include French Fries, Seasoned Rice Pilaf, Smashed Potatoes & Brown Gravy, Broccoli, Cole Slaw, Mashed Sweet Potatoes and Mac & Cheese.

With additional pie, sides and rolls, every member of the family will be thankful to enjoy a Family-Style Meal during the Thanksgiving holiday from O’Charley’s.

O’Charley’s stores are open for business except Thanksgiving Day providing in-store, curbside and delivery options. For contactless service, customers can order online at order.ocharleys.com and then simply pull-up to the restaurant where their food will be brought to their car.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates more than 160 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.