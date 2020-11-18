Forager to Expand Digital Marketplace Capabilities to More Shippers with Blue Yonder

CHICAGO & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In today’s North American freight market, shippers need more carrier coverage and pricing transparency to make informed decisions about their freight spend. That’s why Forager, a cross-border logistics technology startup, is expanding its digital marketplace capabilities with Blue Yonder’s dynamic price discovery service.

Forager is primarily known for its comprehensive cross-border supply chain platform, SCOUT by Forager. The freight portal was purpose-built to meet the needs of shippers with access to instant spot and contracted pricing and booking. By integrating SCOUT by Forager with Blue Yonder’s dynamic price discovery service, Forager will provide instant quoting with real-time, market-based prices and instant booking capabilities to its customers.

Forager will also be able to offer its cross-border services to Blue Yonder’s transportation management customers, who can seamlessly adopt and utilize the dynamic price discovery service. That’s because the dynamic price discovery service offers side-by-side price comparisons, easy dynamic price quote retrieval and seamless price discovery workflows across contracted and non-contracted carriers.

“Blue Yonder allows Forager to give shippers instant, seamless on-demand pricing and capacity for both Mexico and Canada within the systems they’re already using. We’re always looking for new ways to streamline our customers’ cross-border supply chains, especially those with really complex frameworks, and this partnership allows us to do exactly that with little to no behavior change,” said Matt Silver, chief executive officer of Forager.

Supply chain resiliency is key to success from increased volatility across the freight transportation markets, which is why the Blue Yonder Network provides real-time digital connectivity for freight management, reducing shipping costs and increasing profitability for shippers and freight carriers. The dynamic price discovery service – part of the Blue Yonder Network – is built on the Blue Yonder Luminate™ Platform, which is powered by Microsoft Azure. Luminate Platform combines data from both internal and external sources – spanning shippers’ digital supply chain ecosystems – to leverage both artificial intelligence and machine learning, enabling smarter and more actionable business decisions.

“We are looking forward to partnering with Forager, whose goal is to make cross-border freight less complicated and easy to achieve for any shipper. With a goal to increase shipper volume, Forager can now offer its services to Blue Yonder’s diverse shipper community in the freight marketplace through the dynamic price discovery service – saving the shipper community significant hours of lost time usually reserved for freight capacity procurement,” said Terry Norton, vice president, 3PL & Transportation, Blue Yonder.

About Forager

Forager is a cross-border logistics technology company that’s revolutionizing the trillion-dollar supply chain industry. Led by Co-Founder and CEO Matt Silver, Forager launched in 2018 to tackle the challenges of shipping truckload freight between the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Using an innovative marketplace, Forager connects all parties on both sides of the border to automate complex supply chains and save businesses time and money. With a combination of purpose-built technology and industry expertise, Forager is setting the new standard for cross-border shipping.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world’s leading, end-to-end, digital supply chain platform provider, enabling companies to better predict and pivot to quickly fulfill customer demand. Blue Yonder’s intelligent platform empowers companies to make smarter, faster business and commerce decisions to deliver more growth, profitability and reimagined customer experiences. With Blue Yonder, you can Fulfill your Potential.™ Visit blueyonder.com.

