Clarabridge CX Analytics Now Available On Oracle Cloud Marketplace

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clarabridge, a leading provider of AI-powered text and speech analytics for the world’s top brands and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that Clarabridge Customer Experience Analytics is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and is fully integrated into Oracle Cloud CX Service. Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

Clarabridge CX Analytics enables companies to understand customer feedback from multiple data sources including calls, surveys, messages, chats, emails and social media platforms. By leveraging Clarabridge CX Analytics in combination with Oracle Cloud CX Service, users can connect to and analyze hundreds of customer feedback sources in one place and route insights into Oracle Cloud CX Service for closed loop customer management.

A comprehensive, fully integrated view of customer feedback allows business users to quickly identify how customer sentiment, effort, intent, and emotion impacts purchasing decisions, customer lifetime value, churn and overall satisfaction. The Clarabridge integration with Oracle Cloud CX Service empowers CX teams to reduce risk and costs by driving efficiency in the contact center, identifying pain points in the customer journey, and informing decisions that improve an organizations’ customer experience. These use cases propel improvements to downstream key performance indicators such as Likelihood to Recommend, Net Promoter Score, and First Contact Resolution.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.

“Oracle Cloud Marketplace is an essential destination to unlock the value of improving customer experience management,” said Eric Din, vice president of global alliances and strategy at Clarabridge. “Through this partnership, we are expanding our ecosystem, offering more than 150 out-of-the-box dashboards optimized for any industry use case, and providing brands the solutions they need to advance their customer experience strategy and drive overall engagement.”

"Clarabridge’s integration with Oracle Cloud CX Service marks a significant advancement in the customer experience community," said Stephen Fioretti, vice president, CX ISV partnerships at Oracle. “Together, we have created an end-to-end customer experience solution that helps our clients not only to use AI to extract actionable insights from unstructured customer feedback, but also to drive operational decisions across enterprises."

For more information about Clarabridge CX Analytics, visit www.clarabridge.com.

About Clarabridge

Clarabridge, an award-winning Customer Experience Management (CEM) solution, helps the world’s leading brands take a data-driven, customer-focused approach to everything they do. Using AI-powered text and speech analytics, the Clarabridge experience management platform enables brands to extract actionable insights from every customer interaction to grow sales, ensure compliance, and increase operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.clarabridge.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.