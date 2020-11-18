Shore Capital Partners Announces Partnership with Women’s Health Group

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shore Capital Partners (“Shore”), a Chicago-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with the Women’s Health Group (“WHG”). WHG, led by founder Dr. Stephen Volin, is a leading obstetrics and gynecology (“OB/GYN”) services provider with nine locations, including a midwifery practice, birthing center, surgery center and six clinical locations in Greater Denver. WHG is a leading practice in the Denver market, offering comprehensive medical and surgical OB/GYN services including in-office procedures, pelvic support treatment, and minimally invasive surgical techniques.

Shore Capital is partnering with WHG’s six existing partner physicians, Dr. Stephen Volin, Dr. Cindy Long, Dr. Kristin Head, Dr. Andrea Burgess, Dr. Colleen Begley, and Dr. Kristen Garcia, all of who have established a reputation for high quality medical and surgical obstetrics and gynecological care. Since its founding in 1994, the physicians and the team at WHG have demonstrated impressive growth through the opening of new clinical locations, adding new service lines and capabilities, and recruiting talented, high-quality physicians to the practice.

“We are proud of what we have built as a team and are excited to continue expanding and developing our patient offerings in a new phase of transformational growth. The partnership with Shore Capital will help us to further our medical mission across a broader geographic footprint in the Mountain West. We are delighted to partner with Shore as they share our vision to deliver clinical excellence alongside a comprehensive patient experience,” said Dr. Stephen Volin, Chief Medical Officer of Women’s Health Group.

Shore and WHG plan to invest in people, processes, and infrastructure to support the operations, finance, accounting, compliance, marketing, human resources, IT and other support services, allowing clinicians to focus on providing the highest quality of care for women.

“We are thrilled to partner with the entire WHG team. Having established a world-class practice, WHG is experiencing significant growth and understands the value of a strategic partnership as they continue to augment and build on their success,” commented Mike Cooper, a founding partner of Shore Capital and Chairman of WHG.

WHG will pursue affiliations with strong independent obstetrics and gynecological practices across the region in order to build a leading network of doctors that maintains a patient-first culture with a clear focus on high-quality clinical care.

“We have high aspirations about the partnership with Shore and are excited about what we can collectively accomplish and offer to our patients,” added Dr. Volin. Dr. Cindy Long, Partner and Board Member, noted, “This partnership provides us with access to strategic capital, administrative support resources, operating expertise and strategic guidance while remaining committed to clinical quality.”

“We look forward to creating a leading provider of OB/GYN services in the region, while offering the highest level of support to our practices and clinicians,” said Cooper. “WHG provides an exceptional foundation to build a best-in-class organization that seeks to be the partner of choice for practices who provide high quality patient care and desire a strategic partner to support their business operations and accelerate growth.”

WHG represents the fourth platform investment out of Shore Capital Partners Fund III, L.P., a $293 million investment vehicle raised in April 2019.

To learn more about Women’s Health Group, please visit www.whg-pc.com.

About Shore Capital

Shore Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap Healthcare and Food and Beverage investments. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value to shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has over $1 billion of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. For more information on Shore, please visit www.shorecp.com.