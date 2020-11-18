Avow Announces Key Partnership with Xiaomi Mi Ads

BERLIN & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avow, the global app growth company, specializing in alternative app store inventory, announced today its partnership with global mobile tech pioneer Xiaomi. With this announcement, Avow becomes a key marketing partner of Xiaomi outside China.

App growth marketing is becoming extremely competitive with more than 100,000 apps released to the Google Play store alone every day, which makes it difficult for brands to gain visibility and traction. It is clear that there is a strong need for alternative advertising sources and partners beyond the major app stores and advertising networks like Apple, Google and Facebook. Avow has built strong partnerships with players like Xiaomi Mi Ads, to offer alternative, brand safe advertising inventory to brands such as 99 Taxis, Joom, etermax and Olymp Trade.

To foster this new partnership, Avow has established a dedicated expert team to focus on Mi Ads offerings. The team manages all client campaigns from set up to optimization and guides clients through the whole marketing campaign cycle.

“We are excited to have Avow as a key partner onboard. We value the unique service they are providing and their pioneering mindset to establish new standards for the app ecosystem. Both Xiaomi and Avow share a mutual goal: to further fuel the growth of mobile app marketers,” said Chan Liu, Vice General Manager of Xiaomi Global Internet Business.

The seasoned founders of Avow have worked with brands across multiple verticals and have made it their mission to explore alternative inventory that drives growth by connecting brands with over 1.5 billion daily users worldwide.

“Our partnership with Xiaomi is another key achievement to ensure that we offer the best growth opportunities for our clients on a global scale. With us, brands can tap directly into the advertising inventory of Xiaomi Mi Ads and it is safe to say that the targeting, transparency, and scale are unparalleled,” said Robert Wildner, CEO and Co-founder of Avow.

AVOW is the global app growth company, specializing in alternative app store inventory. The company provides brands a unique opportunity to access untapped advertising inventory at scale and invest their ad spend across alternative channels for incremental user growth and engagement.