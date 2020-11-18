Kaloom Commits to Join IBM Cloud for Telecommunications Ecosystem

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KaloomTM today announced it has committed to join IBM’s (NYSE: IBM) ecosystem of partners supporting the new IBM Cloud for Telecommunications. The IBM Cloud for Telecommunications is an open, hybrid cloud architecture designed to accelerate business transformation with the power of edge and 5G and address the unique requirements of operators, partner ecosystems and their enterprise clients. Built on IBM Cloud Satellite, currently in beta, and leveraging Red Hat OpenShift, clients can deploy cloud services anywhere: in the cloud, on premises or at the edge, while addressing industry-specific regulatory and security requirements.

Kaloom offers a fully programmable and automated cloud networking solution that is designed to disrupt how edge and data center networks are built, managed, and operated. Its Cloud Edge FabricTM is an automated and programmable network fabric with built-in support for network slicing featuring an embedded multi-Terabit per second (Tbps) 5G User Plane Function (UPF) that is a highly performant, scalable, low latency cloud native solution. Coupled with the Unified Edge solution, which integrates Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform into the Cloud Edge Fabric, the solution can streamline and optimize resources at the edge.

“Kaloom is proud to join IBM Cloud for Telecommunications Ecosystem. Our Cloud Edge Fabric is built on OpenShift Container Platform (OCP), Optimized for Cloud Native Applications, and provides support for network slicing along with a multi Tb/s 5G-UPF. Complemented by IBM’s orchestration and service assurance solutions, customers now have the ability to accelerate time to market new services and grow revenue,” said Hitendra Sonny Sony, SVP Global Sales & Marketing, Kaloom.

“We are excited to collaborate with Kaloom as part of the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications Ecosystem, to offer telecom operators access to the best technology that can help them scale and innovate,” said Evaristus Mainsah, General Manager, Cloud, Cloud Pak and Edge Ecosystem, IBM. “The power of IBM’s Ecosystem provides clients a wide range of ways to leverage the platform, positioning them to deliver next generation 5G and Edge services; deploy and manage new cloud capabilities; and enrich relationships through AI-driven engagement.”

“The telecom industry is undergoing a dramatic shift as it transitions to 5G and cloud-native infrastructure,” said Sue Rudd, Director, Networks and Service Platforms, Strategy Analytics. “Cloud technologies are fundamentally reshaping the way the industry designs and deploys communications infrastructure and services. Operators are looking for solutions to quickly deploy and monetize 5G networks and differentiate their services. A hybrid cloud Edge network creates a robust Ecosystem that helps service providers overcome significant challenges as they accelerate time to market with new and innovative services at the edge.”

The IBM Cloud for Telecommunications is engineered to integrate advanced AI and automation processes at the edge and speeds services deployment while simultaneously reducing overall costs. With an open, container-based architecture managed as a service, operators and their providers will be able to easily integrate, automate and orchestrate how they run network and IT workloads across any environment. The platform leverages IBM's industry-leading encryption capabilities like Keep Your Own Key (KYOK), giving clients full control of their data.

About KaloomTM

Kaloom is delivering a fully programmable and automated cloud-native edge center networking software solution that will disrupt how distributed cloud edge and data center networks are built, managed and operated by Telecom, Fixed and Mobile Operators, Data Center and Cloud Service Providers. Kaloom comprises technology veterans with proven track records of delivering large-scale networking, analytics, and AI-based solutions for the world’s largest networks. Kaloom is based in the Quartier de l’innovation in Montréal, Quebec and in the Silicon Valley. For additional information visit www.kaloom.com.