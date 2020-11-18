Capco announces strategic partnership with Concentra Bank to support digital process automation

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capco, the global management and technology consultancy, announces a new strategic partnership with Concentra Bank, which has joined the list of charter clients for PlatformZeroSM, Capco’s fully cloud-based, low-code digital and automation solution focused on the financial services industry.

PlatformZero is designed to increase efficiency and eliminate high-cost processes across the back office, and improve control and service for end-to-end process digitization. PlatformZero’s capabilities allow Concentra to free up staff and other resources, providing capacity to grow its business in new ways. PlatformZero is compliant with SOC2 standards across associated process initiation, validation, approval and fulfillment.

Neal Oswald, Concentra’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “PlatformZero enables us to redeploy almost 40% of our staff in targeted areas to support new businesses and develop new skills. It also supports our existing processes. We are excited to have this opportunity to work with Capco as a charter client to help shape PlatformZero’s future development and direction.”

Bhanu Kohli, Capco Partner, said: “PlatformZero draws upon the deep expertise Capco has built up over our 20-plus year history of providing leading-edge consulting and developing technology solutions for financial services clients. Fully customizable and in the cloud with zero footprint, PlatformZero’s wide range of digital, automation, and integration features enhance productivity and generate significant cost and delivery risk reductions for banking, wealth and insurance clients. It takes digitalization and automation transformation to the next level.”

PlatformZero provides a wide range of digital, automation, and integration features and is fully customizable for banking, wealth and insurance industries. For more information about PlatformZero, visit www.capco.com/Solutions/Capco-Digital/PlatformZero

About Capco

Capco is a global management and technology consultancy dedicated to the financial services industry. Our professionals combine innovative thinking with unrivaled industry knowledge to offer our clients consulting expertise, complex technology and package integration, transformation delivery and managed services to move their organizations forward. Through our collaborative and efficient approach, we help our clients successfully innovate, increase revenue, manage risk and regulatory change, reduce costs, and enhance controls. We specialize primarily in banking, capital markets, wealth and asset management and insurance. We also have an energy consulting practice in the US. We serve our clients from offices in leading financial centers across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit our web site at www.capco.com, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Concentra Bank

Concentra Bank is Canada’s thirteenth-largest Schedule 1 bank. We are the leading provider of wholesale banking and trust solutions to credit unions, and offer commercial and consumer banking solutions also. We partner with FinTechs and other values-aligned organizations to offer commercial lending, mortgages, GICs, securitization, foreign exchange, cash and treasury management, and leasing solutions. Wealth management offerings from Concentra Trust include registered plans, personal and corporate trust services, and estate planning and administration. Concentra is committed to helping our clients succeed. concentra.ca