Cheetah Digital and Swrve Join Forces

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cheetah Digital, a leading cross-channel customer engagement solution provider for the modern marketer, has joined forces with Swrve, a leader in mobile marketing technology, in a partnership that will drive collaboration for their mutual customers. This announcement comes as one of many partnerships Cheetah Digital has announced as they continue to build their partner ecosystem to better serve their customers.

Cheetah Digital was previously recognized by Gartner for its Multichannel Marketing Hub solution and is the mobile solution for enterprise brands including Williams-Sonoma, Aeropostale and Jamba Juice. By connecting Swrve’s app engagement technology to their Customer Engagement Suite (CES), customers are able to enhance cross-channel service offerings for their co-managed customers.

With the recent partnership, marketers have access to a strengthened solution for delivering personalized experiences and creating emotional loyalty throughout the customer lifecycle. The brands’ mutual customers will be able to benefit from enhanced capabilities and mobile data management that Swrve offers placed within the context of the broader customer insights and relationships managed within the CES. This partnership will offer enterprises the tools and supporting expertise to drive improved customer relationships and LTV by having more contextual and relevant engagements over their mobile app.

The depth of experience and insight of Swrve’s offering has created a platform that tailors an enterprise's relationship with its customers. The customer-engagement focus of both companies complements one another. Both organizations' offerings deliver intuitive, marketer-friendly interfaces that do not require technical expertise.

Andy Gladwin, Head of Mobile GTM, Cheetah Digital: As Cheetah Digital continues to expand our partner ecosystem, we entrust in the right partners to better serve mutual customers across the industry. Cheetah looks for partners that not only align well with our core values as an organization, but also knock it out of the park with their offering, and Swrve did just that. Swrve’s app engagement technology will be a valuable complement to our existing cross-channel service offering. Their focus on business outcomes and best in class customer service matches up well to Cheetah Digital’s customer-obsessed approach, and we are truly excited to be integrating their mobile capabilities to our clients with an aligned priority on success.

Barry Nolan, Chief Strategy Officer, Swrve: When evaluating potential partnerships, Cheetah Digital was an easy choice for us. Cheetah Digital is not only seen as a leader in the ESP space, but also as a company with a similar approach and core values to Swrve. Like Swrve, Cheetah Digital is focused on providing a best-in-class product and service to its customers with a laser-eyed focus on delivering success and achieving measurable value from the product. Swrve’s integration with Cheetah Digital will significantly enhance functionality for both products, and enable brands to deliver a comprehensive, contextual multichannel experience for end-users.

