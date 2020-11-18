Prescient Surgical Awarded Breakthrough Technology Agreement With Premier

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prescient Surgical has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for a Breakthrough Technology contract with Premier. Effective November 1, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the CleanCision Wound Retraction and Protection device, the first in a new class of advanced technology that fights and defends against the sources of surgical site infection (SSI).

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Premier as a Breakthrough Technology and are excited about the opportunity to introduce CleanCision to Premier's member hospitals," commented Jonathan Coe, the company's founder and CEO. "This contract establishes critical infrastructure to scale our commercialization efforts and accelerate CleanCision’s adoption by a wider range of surgeons."

SSI, especially in abdominal surgery, is a constant threat to patients and hospitals. It is estimated that 3 out of 20 patients undergoing high-risk abdominal surgery will develop an infection.1, 2, 3 CleanCision was designed by surgeons and infection control experts to help hospitals gain control over the sources of SSI. Unlike traditional methods, which cannot continuously and consistently clear contamination from the surgical site, CleanCision utilizes active cleansing technology to clear harmful bacteria that may invade the incision during surgery when the threat of wound contamination is at its highest. In clinical studies, CleanCision has been shown to reduce the risk of SSI in high risk abdominal surgeries by 61-100% compared to existing standard of care preventative measures.4, 5

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

ABOUT PRESCIENT SURGICAL

Based in San Carlos, Calif., Prescient Surgical, Inc. is a medical technology innovator that makes advanced tools and technologies to fight and defend against the sources of surgical site infection. The company’s flagship technology, CleanCision, combines wound protection and irrigation into an advanced, intuitive, and easy-to-use retraction system that actively, consistently, and continuously clears harmful bacteria that invade surgical incisions during surgery.

For more information, visit us at www.prescientsurgical.com. Follow us on Twitter @PrescientSurg and LinkedIn.

References

1 Watanabe A, Kohnoe S, Shimabukuro R, et al. Risk factors associated with surgical site infection in upper and lower gastrointestinal surgery. Surg Today. 2008;38(5):404-412.

2 Wick EC, Vogel JD, Church JM, Remzi F, Fazio VW. Surgical site infections in a "high outlier" institution: are colorectal surgeons to blame? Dis Colon Rectum. 2009;52(3):374-379.

3 Sutton E, Miyagaki H, Bellini G, et al. Risk factors for superficial surgical site infection after elective rectal cancer resection: a multivariate analysis of 8880 patients from the American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program database. J Surg Res. 2017;207:205-214.

4 Papaconstantinou HT, Birnbaum EH, Ricciardi R, et al. Impact of a Novel Surgical Wound Protection Device on Observed versus Expected Surgical Site Infection Rates after Colectomy Using the National Surgical Quality Improvement Program Risk Calculator. Surg Infect (Larchmt). 2018.

5 Malek AJ, Sager LN, Papaconstantiou HT, Thomas JS. Novel Wound Retractor with Continuous Irrigation Improves SSI Following Colectomy. Poster presented at: American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons Annual Scientific Meeting 2019; Cleveland, OH.