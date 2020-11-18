Richardson RFPD and Kerlink Announce Distribution Agreement

GENEVA, Ill & THORIGNÉ-FOUILLARD, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company, and Kerlink today announced they have entered into a distribution agreement.

Kerlink, a leading provider of solutions for designing, launching and operating public and private LoRaWAN IoT networks, offers a comprehensive product portfolio of leading industrial-grade network equipment, best-of-breed network-core, operations and management software and value-added applications.

Under the terms of the agreement, Richardson RFPD will represent Kerlink’s IoT network solutions, including LoRa gateways, sensors, devices and its Wanesy network-as-a-service turnkey program that combines key infrastructure, operations, security and professional services.

“Kerlink’s network management center enhances our IoT product offering by removing the complex backend connectivity integration otherwise required to deploy customers’ private IoT networks,” said Rafael R. Salmi, Ph.D., Richardson RFPD’s president.

“Kerlink works with experts in IoT, RF and wireless technologies to support our continuing global expansion, and Richardson RFPD is a well-established global distributor and specialist in these telecommunication solutions,” said Yannick Delibie, Kerlink’s chief technology and innovation officer. “We are confident Richardson RFPD’s expertise can help us execute our strategy to provide turnkey IoT services and extend our footprint in major markets.”

About Richardson RFPD

Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company, is a global leader in the RF, wireless, IoT and power technologies markets. It brings relationships with many of the industry’s top radio frequency and power component suppliers. Whether it’s designing components or engineering complete solutions, Richardson RFPD’s worldwide design centers and technical sales team provide comprehensive support for customers’ go-to-market strategy, from prototype to production.

About Kerlink

Kerlink Group is a leading global provider of connectivity solutions for designing, launching, and operating public and private Internet of Things networks. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes industrial-grade network equipment, best-of-breed network core, operations and management software, value-added applications and expert professional services, backed by strong R&D capabilities. Kerlink specializes in enabling future-proof intelligent IoT connectivity for key verticals such as fleet management, transportation and logistics, retail, asset tracking, and smart metering, as well as smart agriculture & environment, and smart cities, buildings, and factories. More than 120,000 Kerlink installations have been rolled out with more than 330 clients

in 69 countries. Based in France, with subsidiaries in the United States, Singapore, India, and Japan, Kerlink is a founding and board member of the LoRa Alliance® and the uCIFI Alliance™. It is listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the symbol ALKLK.

