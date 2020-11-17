Xyron® Launches High-Performance Hot Glue Gun Line to Collection of Premium Crafting Solutions

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xyron®, provider of industry-leading crafting solutions and one of ACCO Brands’ widely recognized brands, today released its highly anticipated line of Hot Glue Guns for use in a range of smaller precision designs to high-volume projects. The full line features four different style guns and four varieties of glue sticks, which all run at high temperatures for a strong bond and include a silicone insulated nozzle to help keep users safe. Each Xyron Glue Gun works great on glass, stone, marble, ceramic, floral arrangements, denim, leather, and more.

The easy-to-use, lightweight Xyron Hot Glue Pen (MSRP $29.99) is perfect for intricate projects and details. The Pen heats up safely in under one minute because of its specialized power adapter and allows for control of glue flow for smooth, precise application. Additionally, the ergonomic design keeps the user comfortable while crafting.

Xyron Mini Hot Glue Gun (MSRP $7.99) is perfect for quick crafts, rapid repairs and small projects. This lightweight glue gun has an ergonomic grip and a kickstand that allows users to set the glue gun down safely.

The mini yet mighty Xyron Mini Multi-Stick Glue Gun (MSRP $19.99) makes big projects easy. New patented Multi-Stick Technology allows the 4" cartridge to hold up to three (3) 4” Mini Glue Sticks (MSRP $2.99, Pack of 30), automatically feeding them into the barrel, saving time with fewer reloads. The comfort grip and trigger help reduce stress on users so they can power through longer projects. The cartridge pivots open for safe removal of extra sticks and a silicone coated drip tray kickstand prevents mess, catching any drips before they hit the table.

Arriving in early 2021, the Xyron Full Size Multi-Stick Glue Gun has all the same great features of the Mini Multi-Stick Gun, but can be used for even bigger and longer projects. This patented heavy-duty tool comes equipped with a 4” removable cartridge and is interchangeable with the 8” cartridge that holds Full Size 8” Glue Sticks (MSRP $11.49, Pack of 30).

“ As a leader in the crafting solutions industry we are continually focused on new product development that brings innovation and ease to users,” says Anna Clarke, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing, Fine Arts and Crafts. “ Our new Glue Gun line is a natural extension of the wide array of quality crafting and DIY items the Xyron brand is known for. During a time where creativity at home is so prevalent, we are proud to be delivering such unique glue gun solutions to both artists and hobbyists, as well as those who just recently started crafting and picking up a glue gun for the very first time.”

All Xyron Glue Guns have been UL tested and approved and will be available on Xyron.com and Amazon.

About Xyron

Xyron’s unique products are designed to enhance and protect photographs, posters/signs and hand-made creations. Our patented products are based on a proprietary set of innovative film, adhesive and coating technologies. Since 1997, Xyron has led the industry in developing technologies that simplify processes, such as lamination and making stickers, signs, and magnets. These products streamline the creative process, making it simple and fun. Xyron’s strategy is to develop products that assist end users with every step of the creative process, from inspiration to presentation. Xyron is your go-to destination for inspiration and tools, offering a complete array of high-quality products that appeal to the creative professional, crafter, teacher and Mom. Please visit our website at www.xyron.com.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include Artline®, AT-A-GLANCE®, Barrilito®, Derwent®, Esselte®, Five Star®, Foroni®, GBC®, Hilroy®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, Quartet®, Rapid®, Rexel®, Swingline®, Tilibra®, Wilson Jones® and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.