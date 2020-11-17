San Joaquin County partners with Ameresco to complete installation of 5.3 megawatt solar array on landfill site.

STOCKTON, Calif. & FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--During today’s San Joaquin County Board of Supervisor meeting, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, announced that it has completed construction on a 5.3 MW-dc ground-mount solar energy system at San Joaquin County’s Foothill Landfill. This is Ameresco’s second renewable energy project with the County and will help reduce their utility costs through California’s Renewable Energy Self-Generation Bill Credit Transfer (RES-BCT) program.

San Joaquin County partnered with Ameresco to develop, own and operate a ground-mount solar photovoltaic system at the Foothill Landfill in Linden, California. Funded by a power purchase agreement (PPA), Ameresco installed 13,770 solar modules rated at 385W-DC each, as well as 29 solar inverters rated at 125kW-AC each. Under a separate agreement with San Joaquin County, Ameresco constructed a 4.3 MW landfill gas to energy plant at the same landfill in 2014.

“San Joaquin County, and its local communities, have long prioritized the development of renewable energy resources, both for reducing emissions and supplementing existing electricity generation,” said Kathy Miller, Chair of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors. “In addition to its environmental impact, the solar energy system will provide further utility cost savings to our region, which will directly benefit residents and local governments’ ability to better serve its constituents.”

The solar energy system will generate approximately 10,473,000 kWh of electricity in year one. This equates to a reduction of 7,405 tons of CO 2 emissions or 854 homes’ energy use for one year. In addition to the significant electrical savings, the County will also receive a $500,000 upfront lease payment for the use of the land, infusing revenue into the County from day one.

“As a leader in green energy, San Joaquin County is always looking for ways to provide an improved environment for our residents while at the same time providing cost savings to taxpayers,” said San Joaquin County Supervisor, Chuck Winn. “The County recognized that the Foothill Landfill site in Linden had a large amount of undeveloped land. Thanks to a previous project implemented at the site in partnership with Ameresco, we knew there was a similar opportunity to do something productive with the site. When Ameresco approached us about the potential use of the undeveloped land for solar arrays, it was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up. This is a long-term partnership and the resulting project will provide a great benefit to the County and our residents.”

“Our continued work with San Joaquin County demonstrates that there are always additional ways to make a community more sustainable and energy-secure,” said Bob Georgeoff, Vice President of Ameresco. “We look forward to seeing this project deliver environmental benefits while also generating substantial financial savings for San Joaquin County.”

Construction of the San Joaquin County solar project was recently completed. Ameresco continues to work with multiple parties involved in its development, including Sage Energy Consulting, PG&E, the SJCOG, the Linden Fire Department, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California State Water Resources Control Board, CEQA and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

About San Joaquin County, California

As the northernmost county in the Central Valley, San Joaquin bridges northern and central California. With seven incorporated cities and many communities, its geographical position in the heart of the Delta places the County within a dynamic growth corridor ideally situated for residential, recreation, business and industry. The San Joaquin County Department of Public Works is charged with the responsibility to plan, design, construct, operate, and maintain the public roads, bridges, water, wastewater systems, flood control, and solid waste systems in order to preserve the County's infrastructure investments and protect the health and welfare of the 753,000 residents who call it home.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,100 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of Ameresco’s completion of a renewable energy asset project is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from the energy asset, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total assets in development or operation. This project was included in our previously reported assets in development as of September 30, 2020.