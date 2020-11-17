PureFacts Financial Solutions acquires Quartal Financial Solutions to become a global WealthTech leader

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PureFacts Financial Solutions, a leading WealthTech provider of fees, reporting and AI-powered predictive analytics solutions, has acquired Quartal Financial Solutions, Europe’s leading provider of fee billing and commission solutions for the financial and insurance industries.

This acquisition further strengthens PureFacts’ ability to provide mission critical, AI-driven and regulatory compliant fee solutions to its marquee clients. Additionally, the combined organization expands the company’s global reach to bring market-leading solutions and opportunities to all its stakeholders.

These two successful companies both have industry-leading expertise in calculating fees and commissions. Together, they will provide the most powerful fee platform in the global financial marketplace. The combined entity will benefit from strengthening their core capabilities in data aggregation, machine learning and financial industry expertise.

This is the second successful acquisition completed by PureFacts this year, coming on the heels of its acquisition of CRM consulting firm, VennScience in May 2020. Led by Gerard Daniels, PureFacts Head of Corporate Development and supported by world class advisors including PricewaterhouseCoopers Corporate Finance Inc. and Goodmans LLP, the team continues to identify strategic acquisitions that best serve its clients and accelerate PureFacts’ strategy.

PureFacts global head office will remain in Toronto, Canada while the European head office will be located at Quartal’s office in Zurich, Switzerland. PureFacts CEO Robert Madej will take the helm of the new corporate entity, with PureFacts President Rajini McRae expanding her role to include the global businesses. Quartal CEO Thierry Zuppinger has been appointed as the General Manager Europe and Asia for the combined entity.

“With any acquisition or partnership that we undertake, we always ensure our values are aligned and our clients’ interests are at the centre,” says Robert Madej, PureFacts CEO. “In this case, we are further excited by the Quartal team’s enthusiasm and the willingness of the key executive team to become shareholders in PureFacts.”

“We are thrilled about the combination of our businesses and are looking forward to working with Rob and his team, who have proven to be a perfect fit as a strategic partner to Quartal’s business going forward,” says Thierry Zuppinger, CEO of Quartal Financial Solutions. “Joining forces with PureFacts will significantly accelerate our joint journey to becoming a truly global market and mindshare leader in the fee and commission management domain; allowing us to better service our clients globally.”

Quartal Financial Solutions is a market-leading provider of fee and commission management, and revenue and expense lifecycle management software for the financial and insurance industries. The company was founded in 1999 and currently has more than 30 clients with over 50 software installations in 15 countries across Europe, United States, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. Their clients enjoy reduced operating costs, higher performances, quick Return on Investment, and reduced technology obsolescence through the use of their technologically advanced solutions. www.quartalfs.com

Ranked a WealthTech100 Company and Top 12 Canadian Innovator, PureFacts Financial Solutions provides wealth management solutions for the financial services industry in Canada, the USA, and Europe. PureFacts’ mission is to create meaningful wealth solutions that help people live their best lives. They provide their clients with transformational WealthTech solutions to future-proof their business and accelerate growth by leveraging their expertise in wealth management data aggregation, complex calculations, Artificial Intelligence and machine learning. www.purefacts.com