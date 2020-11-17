MONAT Global Raises More Than $123,000 to Support Breast Cancer Nonprofits Through Sales of Pink Keychain

MONAT Gratitude donates products to Hello Gorgeous and Rethink Breast Cancer for distribution to the women they help. (Photo: Business Wire)

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MONAT Gratitude, Inc., the philanthropic movement behind MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), raised $123,736 through sales of their limited-edition Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Keychain. 100% of net profits from sales were donated to nonprofit organizations supporting breast cancer in the United States, Canada, Poland and the UK. Each keychain retailed for $6 each and was available for purchase throughout the month of October.

In addition, MONAT donated products to Hello Gorgeous and Rethink Breast Cancer for distribution to the women they help.

"We are thrilled to have MONAT Gratitude join us for this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign,” said MJ DeCoteau, founder and executive director, Rethink Breast Cancer. “This year has been challenging, and it has shown us how crucial our work is to our community. We are proud to count MONAT Gratitude among our partners, and grateful for their support in our mission to educate, empower and advocate for young people affected by breast cancer."

Funds raised through keychain sales will benefit the following organizations:

“Bright Pink is so proud to team up with Monat Gratitude this fall to spread the word about life-saving breast and ovarian cancers prevention and early detection information to customers nationwide,” said Ginny Ehrlich, CEO, Bright Pink. “Through the generosity of Monat Gratitude's commitment to our mission, we will have the power to empower more women with the information, tools and resources they need to take charge of their breast and ovarian health. Together, we will create a more beautiful and brighter future.”

“We’re thrilled to have the support of MONAT to help raise awareness for breast cancer,” said Arleen Uria-Speed, executive director of the American Cancer Society. “Thanks to the support of partners like MONAT, the American Cancer Society is there for people in every community affected by breast cancer, whether they’re currently dealing with a diagnosis, may face one in the future, or will avoid it altogether because of education and risk reduction.”

MONAT Gratitude has been an integral part of the MONAT Global company culture since its inception in 2014. The values of gratitude and giving back have always been a high priority for the MONAT team. Today, the organization focuses its giving efforts in three impact areas: families, children and education.

About MONAT Gratitude, Inc.

MONAT Gratitude, Inc. has been an integral piece of the MONAT company culture since its inception in 2014. This movement has grown from the Urdaneta family’s commitment to instilling gratitude as a core company value. MONAT Gratitude, Inc. partners with innovative nonprofit organizations in its local communities that support efforts under its three pillars: Families, Children and Education. As a movement, MONAT Gratitude, Inc. believes in the power of creating conversations and inspiring a greater network to take action. Due to the passion of our MONAT Market Partners and commitment to making gratitude a part of our business, what started as a series of grassroots volunteering efforts in Miami has spread across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Poland and Ireland.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is an international healthy aging haircare, skincare and wellness brand founded to help people everywhere enjoy beautiful, healthy, fulfilling lives through exceptional, naturally based products; a fun and rewarding business opportunity; and a culture of family, service, and gratitude. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, MONAT provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. MONAT's product development is led by Chief Science Officer Alan J. Meyers and supported by a Scientific Advisory Board comprised of eminent professionals in medicine, cosmetics, haircare, science and health. MONAT offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian, U.K., Irish and Polish markets.

