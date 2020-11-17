Plesk Appoints ZNet Technologies as Global Distributor to Expand Reach in Untapped Markets

NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--aPlesk, the leading WebOps platform to build, secure and run applications, websites and hosting businesses that scale in the Cloud, has announced that it has appointed ZNet Technologies, the leading cloud services provider, as a global distributor of Plesk solutions. As part of the distributor agreement, ZNet Technologies will market and distribute a full range of solutions across the globe, via partners and support them to meet the growing demand for Plesk.

Plesk offers an intuitive interface with key automation features for management of servers, web applications, databases and infrastructure tasks to provide a ready-to-code environment and strong security across all layers and operating systems.

ZNet was already a Plesk distributor for India, but has customer presence and partner network comprising hosters, developers, system administrators, and service providers across the globe. ZNet has also developed a service delivery platform to deliver Plesk licenses with complete billing and provisioning automation. This can be accessed on www.znetlive.com/plesk.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Plesk to a new level. Over the last few years, we have done extensive work with Plesk in India which has resulted in good penetration for Plesk especially among the web hosters and system administrators. We are fully committed to this partnership and we have done a lot of investment in our resources to upskill them to be certified on Plesk solutions. Now, as a global distributor, we have set new goals to extend our reach and simplify WebOps and server management with Plesk for our customers,” said Munesh Jadoun, CEO, ZNet Group.

With this partnership, Plesk and ZNet aim to grow the global Plesk customer base by leveraging ZNet’s partner network, that can now meet the demand for Plesk licenses in the respective regions, while providing a seamless customer experience.

“ZNet has been our trusted partner for many years. Together we achieved great success in the Indian market, and we´re looking forward replicating the same on the global stage,” said Nils Hueneke, CEO at Plesk. “With the cloud computing and easy internet availability set to take on the emerging markets and world as a whole, this partnership will prove to be of the essence in providing compelling services to address the current and future needs at the global level.”

About Plesk

Plesk is the leading Server, Website and WordPress management platform, proven on Server, Sites, Apps, Hosting & Cloud Businesses. Key features include the automation and management of domain names, email accounts, web applications, programming languages, databases and infrastructure tasks to provide a ready-to-code environment and strong security across all layers and operating systems. The Plesk software platform operates on more than 400k servers globally, supporting the operations of more than 11 million websites and 19 million email boxes. More than 2,600 partners from around the world get exclusive discounts, global exposure, premium support, license API, marketing resources and more. For more information, kindly visit https://www.plesk.com/

About ZNet Technologies Private Limited

ZNet Technologies Private Limited, incorporated in 2009, is the leading distributor of cloud services, IT infrastructure services, and cybersecurity services to partners across the globe. The business units of ZNet include ZNetLive and RackNap. RackNap, the cloud service delivery and business automation platform, helps cloud providers in automating the delivery of cloud services and helps bill the usage based on actual consumption.

ZNet is owned by RP tech India (a division of Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd.). Founded in 1989, RP tech India is the fastest-growing value-added distributor of IT and mobility solutions with 50 branches and 50 service centers across India. Growing at a consistent 25% CAGR YoY, the company offers products from over 23 renowned global brands to 9000+ partners spread across 750+ towns/cities in India.

For more information, please visit www.znetcorp.com