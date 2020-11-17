AM BestTV Presents The Entrepreneurial Agent/Broker: Insurtech Drives Distribution Innovation

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In AM Best’s four-part series, “The Entrepreneurial Agent/Broker,” top industry leaders will discuss how tomorrow’s insurance coverages, business models and risk strategies get their start, often in the field crafted by innovative agents and brokers.

This segment looks at how managing general agents (MGA) are assuming leading roles as insurance innovators, using insurtech and state-of-the-art distribution to pioneer specialized coverages. A panel of leading tech-enabled distributors examine how technology, versatility and being in an advantageous position among insurers, agents and insureds creates opportunity at all levels.

Watch now: www.ambest.com/review/agentbroker.

Panelists include:

Tim Attia, chief executive officer, Slice;

Philip Edmundson, founder and chief executive officer, Corvus Insurance; and

Richard McCathron, chief insurance officer, Hippo.

