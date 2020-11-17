Mambu Joins Forces with Alchemy to Deliver World-Class Lending Operating System and Workflow Engine

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mambu, a global cloud banking platform, and Alchemy, a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for U.S.-based financial institutions (FIs), today announced the two providers have partnered to deliver a faster, more agile lending decisioning engine for community banks and credit unions.

Together, the companies have developed a more nimble lending decisioning engine that will enable banks and credit unions to deliver new loan products to the markets in a matter of 60 to 90 days versus the traditional two years or longer process. By integrating Mambu’s cloud-native, API-driven back-end core processing solution with Alchemy’s proven front-end lending platform, banks and credit unions are now able to extend new, innovative lending products both on the consumer side of the business, as well as expanding into the small business lending (SMB) portfolio.

According to Timothy Li, CEO, Alchemy, “Mambu’s proven back-end further enhances Alchemy’s lending process on the consumer side, and also provides the tools needed to expand into other lending sectors, including SMB loans.”

“The combination of the two proven technologies will provide invaluable benefits to community bankers and credit union executives who are trying to quickly expand into new markets by offering innovative, solid loan products. This not only ensures the institution remains competitive, but also maintains their preferred risk threshold,” said Johanna Pugh, Managing Director of Mambu.

“In practical terms, if a bank wants to provide a new consumer lending product, it would normally take two to three years if it relied on its existing lending platform. However on the joint Alchemy/Mambu lending platform, the new lending product can be created, fully vetted and deployed to the public within a matter of 60-90 days.”

The joint Alchemy/Mambu lending platform is available today for implementation and integrates Alchemy’s proven front-end with Mambu’s renowned back-end, providing bankers an end-to-end lending platform that not only saves the institution time and money, but also does not require any internal engineering resources.

Mambu, a modern, cloud-native banking platform and the 2020 Hall of Fame selection, has appeared on the FinTech50 list three times: in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Mambu is changing the market through its composable banking approach, which is the quick and flexible assembly of independent banking systems. Through this platform, Mambu enables customers to build a modern banking or lending offering in the cloud by composing the best product for their individual needs. Mambu’s solution is more agile and cost-effective than the legacy approach to core banking.

Alchemy was founded on the belief that technology, analytics and operations should be executed in concert, flawlessly. The company was founded to take away the back office pain points from clients. Alchemy delivers its core solution and customized workflow for a variety of financial verticals. Their personal loan, line-of-credit, mechanics financing, construction loans and student loan installations are state of the art. The company developed point-of-sales portals for student aid offices and construction offices to qualify and finance customers in real time.

About Mambu

Mambu was launched in 2011 with the vision to enable access to modern financial services for all. This is possible by providing a modern cloud-native banking platform that not only competes with core products from traditional players but also changes the market through its composable banking approach. Its customers range from top tier banks like ABN AMRO and Santander, to leading venture-backed fintechs like N26 and OakNorth to telcos like Globe Telecom. Mambu has more than 250 people spread between its offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore, London, Iași (Romania), Miami, Sydney and Vilnius servicing 160 customers with more than 20M end users in 60 countries. For more information, please visit Mambu’s website or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Alchemy

https://www.trustalchemy.com/

Alchemy Technologies is a world first fintech infrastructure company offering out-of-the-box technology, algorithms, and servicing to launch financial products for Banks, Specialty Financing Companies, Point of Sale Financing, and FinTech startups alike. Our leasing solution reduces the barrier to entry and brings tremendous value both in our software and industry know-how. Our end-to-end infrastructure offering includes end user experience, merchant experience, loan origination system, decision engine, loan management system, payment gateways, and secondary market access. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.