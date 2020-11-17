TaxCloud Announces Integration Partnership With BigCommerce

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today TaxCloud, a leading online sales tax compliance service for online retailers, announced it has formed an integration partnership with BigCommerce, a leading Open SaaS eCommerce platform. The TaxCloud app for BigCommerce can be found in the merchant’s Control Panel and allows them to easily manage their U.S. sales tax obligations with time of check-out sales tax calculation and additional services. This announcement comes as many more online retailers find themselves having to collect sales tax in additional states since the Supreme Court issued its opinion in South Dakota v. Wayfair in June 2018.

TaxCloud provides a powerful sales tax API, wrapped by an easy-to-use, self-service Cloud platform. While the TaxCloud website empowers retailers of any size to get started collecting sales tax in any state (or all states) in minutes, the TaxCloud API delivers real-time and batch process sales tax calculations for any address in the U.S., as well as automated registration, filing & remittance services, audit response and indemnification to its clients. Similar integrations with the Amazon Marketplace, Etsy, Shopify, Bonanza, QuickBooks Online, WooCommerce and eBay have been announced by TaxCloud over the past 2 years.

“TaxCloud is delighted to support online retailers’ ability to be compliant with the changing sales tax landscape in the U.S. by integrating with a proven eCommerce leader like BigCommerce.”, said TaxCloud Vice President of Business Development Patrick Riley. He added, “The TaxCloud app for BigCommerce is truly an elegant, easy to install integration accessed directly within a retailer’s BigCommerce store.”

“Our partnership with TaxCloud further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. “TaxCloud shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers.”

More information on the integration can be found at https://taxcloud.com/big-commerce.

About TaxCloud

TaxCloud is a service of The Federal Tax Authority, LLC (d/b/a TaxCloud), a Washington Limited Liability Company. TaxCloud’s 12 year mission has been to offer online retailers an affordable, easy way to calculate and collect sales tax. Today, TaxCloud is among the largest providers of sales tax compliance services with thousands of online retailers registered. TaxCloud is headquartered in Connecticut with operations in the Midwest and West coast. For more information on TaxCloud, visit https://taxcloud.com.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony, Vodafone and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.