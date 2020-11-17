Columbia Care Awarded Cannabis Processing License in West Virginia

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”) announced that it has won a processing license from the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis. This license expands Columbia Care’s operational capacity in the state, adding to its recently awarded cultivation license. The Company is the only publicly traded multi-state operator to be granted both cultivation and processing licenses within West Virginia.

“On behalf of our entire organization, we are proud, grateful and honored to have been awarded both a cultivation and processing license by the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis,” said Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care. “Leveraging our scale and infrastructure throughout the mid-Atlantic region will enable us to quickly develop our team and operations to serve patients and communities throughout the Mountain State. We look forward to the privilege of bringing our industry-leading services and portfolio of the highest quality products to medicinal patients throughout West Virginia.”

As a limited license state, Columbia Care was one of 41 applicants to apply for one of the 10 processing licenses awarded, and one of 44 applicants to apply for one of the 10 cultivation licenses awarded by the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult use cannabis products and related services with licenses in 18 US jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care currently operates 100 facilities1 including 76 dispensaries and 24 cultivation and manufacturing facilities. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the United States, and continues to deliver an industry-leading, patient-centered medicinal cannabis operation that has quickly expanded into the adult use market as a premier operator. The company currently offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Amber and Platinum Label CBD. With more than four million sales transactions since its inception in 2012, Columbia Care is known for setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, care, and innovation in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. The Company has made assumptions with respect to its and processing licenses, which, although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, as well as other risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Columbia Care’s Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2020, filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.