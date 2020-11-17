Amidst National Crises, Boutique LGBTQ+ Therapy Provider COLORS Rallies to Make a Gigantic Impact

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--COLORS LGBTQ Youth Counseling Services, which offers free and unlimited mental health services to LGBTQ+-identified youth under 25 out of Antioch University in Los Angeles, is rallying nationally to respond to its highest-ever patient demand. On November 18th, the organization will officially launch new services during an online event. Although COLORS is licensed to see patients in California, this launch is aimed to better support its local community and eventually provide counseling in other states.

Since 2012, COLORS has helped over 5,000 young people through their individual journeys and challenges. “We’ve been living through this pandemic for nine months. Although we’ve always held sessions exclusively in-person to ensure patient confidentiality, rapport and comfort, we must remain accessible,” says board co-chair Dr. Enrique Lopez. “We’ve kept every scheduled session on the calendar virtually.”

With national civil unrest and blatant assaults on LGBTQ+ rights, it’s no wonder COLORS’ patient demand has nearly doubled this year. “With the state of the country, queer youth need us now more than ever,” adds founder Dr. Doug Sadownick. “So many are struggling with anxiety, isolation and loneliness and, for those who cannot call home a safe place, there is a real disconnect for them in a ‘safer at home’ pandemic state.”

COLORS’ held its last fundraiser — a mixer at La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, hosted by actor Charlie Carver (The Boys in the Band, Ratched, The Leftovers) — one year ago. This year, the organization is facing its highest patient demand without access to events. “We’re calling on the entire community and our allies nationally to help us raise enough to staff more therapists and see every patient,” says board co-chair Jessie Jacobson. “Join our next event to help us end the waiting list.”

COLORS’ next event will kickoff virtually on Wednesday, November 18th at 5:00PM PST and feature the launch of its new services, heartfelt stories and live performances. Tune in any time at takeonedigital.com/COLORS and visit colorsyouth.org to donate.