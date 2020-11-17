The Killers and Eldridge Announce Partnership

LAS VEGAS & GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Killers, the world-renowned, award-winning rock band, and Eldridge, a holding company with a unique network of businesses across entertainment, finance, technology, and real estate, jointly announced today that Eldridge will acquire the band’s music publishing catalog from its chart-topping studio albums released prior to 2020. The Killers will continue to own their share of master recording income, including from synchronizations secured by Eldridge and the band.

Since forming in Las Vegas in 2001, The Killers have gone on to sell 28 million albums worldwide, with their many smash hit singles including ‘Mr. Brightside’, ‘Somebody Told Me’, ‘When You Were Young’, ‘Human’, and ‘The Man’. The band’s six consecutive best-selling studio albums: Hot Fuss (2004), Sam’s Town (2006), Day & Age (2008), Battle Born (2012), Wonderful Wonderful (2017) and Imploding the Mirage (2020) have all charted above the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, with every one reaching #1 in the United Kingdom. The band has received countless accolades for their artistic achievement, including multiple Grammy nominations, American Music Award nominations, MTV Video Music Awards, NME Awards and more. On stage, The Killers are one of the biggest live bands of their generation, headlining the biggest stadia and festivals in over 50 countries across six continents.

“ We have the greatest fans in the world,” said Brandon Flowers, lead singer of The Killers. “ Eldridge’s broad network across music, television, and film will provide new opportunities for our music to be enjoyed by millions across the globe.”

The partnership marks the first music catalog transaction for Eldridge, furthering the Company’s strategy of supporting leading content across film, television, live events, music and sports. Eldridge has an expansive network of entertainment businesses, including: MRC, dick clark productions, Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter, Rolling Stone, Variety, A24, Fulwell 73, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Sportsnet LA. Eldridge is committed to leveraging its media expertise, industry relationships, and distinct insights into emerging trends to serve The Killers’ existing fanbase and reach new audiences for years to come.

“ The Killers have been an icon of American music for nearly two decades,” said Tony Minella, Co-founder and President of Eldridge. “ As huge fans ourselves, we’re excited to partner with an incredibly talented band that has such an original sound, impactful lyrics, and the remarkable ability to connect generations through their music.”

The Killers were advised by John Rudolph (with Kirsten Wilson and Gillian Ryan) of 1.618 Industries, Inc. (formerly Music Analytics, a leading music IP advisor) with counsel provided by Jason Karlov and Amanda Taber of Barnes & Thornburg and Robert Reynolds of Reynolds and Associates.

About Eldridge

Eldridge grows diversified businesses with a focus on Insurance, Credit, Technology, Real Estate, Sports and Media, and Consumer. The firm seeks to build and grow businesses led by proven management teams that have demonstrated leadership and experience to scale an enterprise. Eldridge is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with additional offices in Beverly Hills, New York, and London.

To learn more about Eldridge, please visit www.eldridge.com.