Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Receives ROSA Order from Large Construction Company

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has received an order from a large construction company for what RAD expects as the first of many ROSA units to be deployed at the client’s managed properties across the United States.

ROSA is a self-contained, artificial intelligence-driven security and communication solution capable of human and vehicle detection, including license plate recognition. With its dual 5MP PTZ cameras providing up to a 180° field of view, ROSA is easily installed on a post or directly on a wall. ROSA does not require any networking resources or installation and instead connects to the cloud via an enhanced cellular connection. All data and video collected by ROSA is stored securely on the cloud and RAD’s visual control system, RADSOC provides real-time alerts to local security personnel or others remotely monitoring.

“RAD is witnessing a strong increase in property management and construction companies looking for more robust and affordable security solutions,” said Steve Reinharz, President of RAD. “These types of businesses need more than simple surveillance of their properties, they need real-time alerting and digital documentation of trespassers or intruders, without the expense of placing a costly security guard on the premises. We’re thrilled that this large client has chosen RAD’s ROSA as a solution.”

RAD recently commented that their overall sales funnel continues to accelerate and it is foreseeable that the Q3 ending sales plus contracts number may exceed the 133% growth noted in a prior press release. Furthermore, the company directs attention to www.radroameo.com for additional details on the rollout of their outdoor security robot, ROAMEO.

The company may post important information about its subsidiaries RAD-M and RAD on the websites www.radroameo.com and www.roboticassistancedevices.com and through tweets from RAD/RAD-M President and CEO Steve Reinharz (https://twitter.com/SteveReinharz).

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD and RAD-M companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.roboticassistancedevices.com or follow us on Twitter @RADbotsecurity.