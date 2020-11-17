MoceanLab Joins Urban Movement Labs as Advisory Partner, Accelerating Mobility Innovation Throughout the L.A. Region

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MoceanLab, a future-focused mobility laboratory for Los Angeles developed by Hyundai Motor Group, has joined transportation innovation hub Urban Movement Labs as an advisory partner, accelerating the development of new mobility solutions starting in the L.A. region.

As an advisory partner, MoceanLab will help shape the work of Urban Movement Labs as it spearheads sustainable, equitable, and accessible transportation advances for Los Angeles residents and communities. MoceanLab joins an elite group of national leaders in mobility and technology innovation currently serving as Urban Movement Labs partners: Avis Budget Group, Lyft, Verizon, and Waymo.

“MoceanLab is excited to work with Urban Movement Labs and its renowned partners to help unleash the power of creativity and collaboration to usher in the dynamic transportation future L.A. deserves,” said Dave Gallon, MoceanLab’s Vice President of Strategy and Growth. “By working together to create a suite of interconnected mobility improvements, we can bring about less congestion, safer streets, a cleaner environment, a stronger economy, and a fairer society.”

MoceanLab was launched in 2019 by Hyundai Motor Group uniquely for Los Angeles – one of the world’s most dynamic, diverse and transportation-challenged cities – to develop bold ideas that help more people move around safely, reliably and efficiently. MoceanLab is backed by Hyundai Motor Group’s global resources and expertise, and fully dedicated to collaborations and partnerships with like-minded allies.

In June, MoceanLab launched L.A.’s first free-floating carshare service in partnership with the City of L.A. Mocean Carshare provides affordable, convenient and Covid-safe access to eco-friendly vehicles, and currently operates in Downtown L.A. and Eagle Rock with additional neighborhoods planned for the future.

Urban Movement Labs is a first-of-its-kind public-private partnership announced by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Office in November 2019. Now an independent nonprofit organization, Urban Movement Labs works collaboratively with communities, companies, and the City to match emerging technology solutions with everyday mobility challenges. Its programs and projects aim not only to ease congestion and expand accessibility, but to combat climate change, promote workforce development and enhance mobility equity.

Over the past year, Urban Movement Labs has made significant progress developing programs and projects to test new approaches to urban mobility. The organization led a successful Request for Information (RFI) in Warner Center this past spring and is supporting the development of transformative mobility demonstration projects around L.A.

“Urban Movement Labs and MoceanLab are natural partners. We both believe in bringing diverse stakeholders to the table to identify opportunities, develop ideas, and implement solutions in close coordination with local communities,” said Urban Movement Labs Executive Director Lilly Shoup. “Thanks to the support of MoceanLab and our other advisory partners, we can pioneer innovations here in L.A. that can be shared with other urban areas across the nation and around the world.”

MoceanLab’s role with Urban Movement Labs is the latest in a series of partnerships and collaborations with leading L.A.-based organizations. As part of a collaboration with the USC Keck School of Medicine, MoceanLab is currently donating the use of two low-emission hybrid vehicles to the school’s renowned Street Medicine Team to provide medical care to homeless Angelenos. The company is also donating the use of two vehicles to a respected community business, South L.A. Cafe and Marketplace, to provide fresh grocery boxes to residents in need. MoceanLab continues to seek additional opportunities to harness mobility to improve lives and serve communities in Los Angeles.

“Today’s announcement marks a milestone for MoceanLab and the Hyundai Motor Group as we strengthen our ties to like-minded partners committed to expanding mobility access, reducing congestion and improving quality of life,” said Hyundai Motor Company Executive Vice President Kyounglim Yun. “We look forward to working with Urban Movement Labs and its industry-leading partners to help fulfill our mission in Los Angeles.”

MoceanLab is exploring a variety of next-generation, eco-friendly mobility projects for the future, including new advances in micromobility, dynamic shuttles, autonomous electric vehicles, urban air mobility, and more. More information is available at www.MoceanLab.com.

Urban Movement Labs is a dynamic collaboration between local government and mobility innovators, all committed to the same vision: a Los Angeles where new transportation technologies are tested, proven, and brought to life. Learn more at www.urbanmovementlabs.com.