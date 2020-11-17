NICE Actimize Chosen to Drive Modernization of Financial Crime Operations for Desjardins Group

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE Actimize, a NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) business, today announced that it was chosen by Desjardins Group, Canada’s leading financial cooperative with more than 7 million members and $300 billion in total assets, to provide modernization and expansion for the institutions’ financial crime compliance program and operations. Reaffirming its long-term commitment to NICE Actimize solutions, Desjardins is significantly updating its investments with a next-generation, consolidated anti-money laundering platform, advanced productivity tools, and a robust, highly automated case management platform.

Bringing together AI, machine learning, advanced analytics and superior domain expertise, the Desjardins expansion will optimize analysts’ efficiency and boost coverage in key growth areas for the institution.

The Desjardins updates will center around three key NICE Actimize solutions areas. In anti-money laundering, Desjardins will move from its current NICE Actimize solutions’ footprint to fully transition to its newest agile, advanced offerings including Suspicious Activity Monitoring (SAM), CDD/KYC, and Watch List Filtering.

Desjardins will also empower its financial crime strategy with an advanced case management platform. NICE Actimize’s ActOne and ActOne Extend will provide a unified view of risk and an optimized investigation process across the enterprise, enabling analysts to make better and faster decisions. Last, NICE Actimize’s Productivity Studio will help Desjardins to improve operational efficiency with out-of-the-box dashboards and performance metrics that equip managers to identify and act on process bottlenecks.

“NICE Actimize has partnered with Desjardins for many years, and we are proud to continue our journey to protecting the institution, their clients, and assets with our advanced suite of financial crime solutions,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. “Our strong domain expertise and advanced technology, combined with our familiarity with Desjardins’ business requirements, will build a more efficient financial crime fighting operation for the cooperative as we move forward.”

“Desjardins is excited to update its existing footprint in financial crime management, adopting AI and the other advanced technologies we need to succeed on behalf of our member institutions. As we leverage our ongoing partnership, we are confident that NICE Actimize’s depth of experience and technology leadership will bring us the efficiencies we need to grow,” said Véronique Bégnoche, Vice-President, Security Governance, Projects and Analytics, Desjardins Group. “Today’s challenges require agility, broad domain expertise, and the ability to manage our growing demands around data. NICE Actimize’s suite of advanced financial crime solutions will significantly improve our investigators’ efficiency, contain costs and stay current with the ever-growing challenges of financial crime fighting.”

