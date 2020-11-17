Hyatt Announces Hyatt Loves Local Initiative in Support of Local Small Businesses Across the Globe

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Driven by Hyatt’s purpose to care for people so they can be their best, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announces today the Hyatt Loves Local initiative, a global effort by Hyatt hotels to uplift and collaborate with small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 60 Hyatt hotels and resorts in destinations across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East are providing complimentary resources and exposure to select local businesses that have struggled during the pandemic. In turn, these businesses are able to continue operating in different ways and offer Hyatt guests distinct and enriching experiences that foster a meaningful connection to the destination’s local community.

In this new travel landscape, Hyatt remains committed to reimagining the hotel experience – going beyond cleanliness to consider the entire hotel journey. Guided by creativity and care, Hyatt’s path forward is about reigniting the joy of travel. Hyatt Loves Local enriches the travel experience and helps strengthen local communities during this unprecedented time.

“By always listening to our guests, members and colleagues, we understand their strong desire to not only experience the Hyatt hotels’ destinations but also to have the opportunity to support local communities,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, brand loyalty, brand marketing and consumer insights, Hyatt. “We have been caring for the communities in which Hyatt hotels operate for more than 60 years, and we are proud so many Hyatt hotels around the world are finding new, creative ways to lift up beloved local businesses in this time of need through Hyatt Loves Local.”

From culinary and wellness to fashion and art, Hyatt Loves Local community collaborations span a variety of industries and are taking place at Hyatt properties now and rolling out through the fall. Further, as part of Hyatt’s Change Starts Here commitment to foster inclusivity and achieve equality together, some Hyatt Loves Local collaborations are with minority-owned businesses, which are more likely to be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

A few ways Hyatt hotels are embracing Hyatt Loves Local across the U.S. include:

Soul Food in the South: Hyatt Regency Atlanta is celebrating the city’s rich food culture by providing complimentary kitchen space to Anna Bell's Kitchen Mac & Cheese shop, as well as selling Anna Bell’s goods in the hotel’s Lobby Market. The space at Hyatt Regency Atlanta allows Anna Bell’s, a minority-owned business, to continue selling its coveted homemade mac & cheese dishes to hungry locals and guests, while also expanding to ship its product nationally. The business previously prepared its recipes in commercial kitchens and sold products at farmers markets before the pandemic suspended many of these shop operations. Additional information on Hyatt Regency Atlanta and Anna Bell’s Kitchen Mac & Cheese collaboration is available here.

Espresso in the Emerald City: In the heart of Seattle, Motif Seattle, a Destination Hotel, is collaborating with Monorail Espresso, a woman-owned business that started as a mobile espresso cart. As a result of the pandemic, Monorail Espresso saw sales drop 50% at its two open brick-and-mortar shops and have temporarily closed its third shop, so Motif Seattle was enthusiastic to help. Starting in late October through the end of 2020, the hotel will feature a pop-up shop, named MxM, in the lobby where visitors can purchase coffee growlers, beans and Monorail Espresso swag. MxM pop-up shop will be available 24 hours a day. Additional information on the collaboration is available here.

Women’s Fashions in Ski Country: High in Colorado ski country, Grand Hyatt Vail is hosting a pop-up shop from local women’s clothing boutique Wild Heart. Owned by a former hotel employee, the shop was forced to close during the pandemic and has reopened with limited capacity. The Grand Hyatt Vail pop-up will help bolster Wild Heart sales and introduce the boutique to hotel guests seeking stylish apparel and accessories for their mountain getaway. Guests and locals can browse clothing and accessories on December 18 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the hotel’s lobby, and monthly moving forward. To learn more about Grand Hyatt Vail’s collaboration with Wild Heart, please call (970)-476-1234.

Socially Distant Workouts in the Big Apple: Gild Hall, a Thompson Hotel in New York City, has opened its doors for concierge fitness company BACH to host on-property, socially distant yoga and Pilates sessions. Due to the pandemic, BACH was forced to stop training about 80% of its clients but the new arrangement with Guild Hall allows it to reach new clientele. Hotel guests receive an exclusive 10% off a session when booking services through the MINDBODY app, while BACH instructors enjoy complimentary fitness studio space inside Gild Hall. The collaboration launched October 2 and will continue through the end of the year. Book a class here.

Supporting Sustainable Business in Charm City: Hotel Revival Baltimore, a Joie de Vivre Hotel, continues its ongoing commitment to supporting local black-owned businesses. Since October, the hotel has sourced all its toilet paper exclusively from West Baltimore-based, female-owned Lor Tush. Providing sustainable toilet paper made of 100% bamboo, Lor Tush launched six months early after seeing the demand for toilet paper at the height of the pandemic. Lor Tush also launched Lor Help in March, an effort to provide a free six-pack of toilet paper to families and individuals who lost income as a result of the pandemic. Hotel Revival is pitching in by distributing 5,000 rolls to community members in need. For additional information on the collaboration, please call (410) 727-7101.

Hair Care in Hollywood: This fall in Los Angeles, Andaz West Hollywood teamed up with hair and beard experts at Barcode Barbershop to offer professional cuts and shaping and styling for men and women on the hotel’s rooftop overlooking the sparkling Sunset Strip. After temporarily closing during the pandemic, Barcode Barbershop has reopened at 25% capacity, so additional space at Andaz West Hollywood throughout September and October provided its stylists with the opportunity to offer more cuts than would otherwise be possible.

“We’re proud to participate in Hyatt Loves Local and offer kitchen space to Anna Bell’s Kitchen Mac & Cheese, not only as a way to care for our community but also as an extension of our commitment to food and beverage excellence,” said Derrick Morrow, general manager, Hyatt Regency Atlanta. “Beloved local purveyors like Anna Bell’s Kitchen Mac & Cheese help define Atlanta’s food and culture scene, and supporting them through the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic is especially important. Making our collaboration even more special, our Hyatt Regency Atlanta guests love enjoying a classic Southern dish from a celebrated local business from inside our hotel.”

“The opportunity to collaborate with Hyatt Regency Atlanta through Hyatt Loves Local has enabled us to preserve and pivot our business while attracting new fans and customers during this challenging time,” said Kevin Mobley, owner of Anna Bell’s Kitchen Mac & Cheese.

Hyatt Loves Local collaborations at Hyatt properties around the world include Andaz Capital Gate, Abu Dhabi’s work with International Artists Management (iAM) to commission four local artists for pop-up shows in the hotel’s gallery through November, Park Hyatt Vienna’s collaboration with specialty food and wine retailer Kate & Kon for a winter pop-up shop and champagne lounge on the hotel’s terrace from December through February 2021, and Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen’s weekly “Mini Market” showcasing works from local artisans like hat-maker Equinoxio, taking place every Friday since July through the end of the year.

