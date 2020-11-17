KloudGin Joins Esri’s Global Ecosystem as Silver Partner

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KloudGin, the leading provider of AI cloud-based field service and asset management solutions, today announced that it has become a Silver Partner of Esri, the global leader in location intelligence. The Silver Partnership will provide KloudGin with the ability to deliver real-time location and mapping data information to its customers for their asset management and mobile workforce management (MWM) operations.

KloudGin customers will now have the ability to tightly integrate their mapping technology, simplify workflows and increase process efficiency across broad geographic areas. KloudGin’s services connect customers, employees, and assets with AI powered access to information on any device and stay abreast of changing technological advancements in geographic information systems (GIS).

KloudGin and Esri will also collaborate on joint offerings in the energy transmission and distribution, renewables, oil and gas, telecom, water/wastewater, and manufacturing markets for organizations with assets and customers dispersed over wide geographic areas. KloudGin will now offer an expansive set of contextual tools and capabilities to perform integrated map-based workflows such as work creation, recording assets onto existing work orders, identifying trouble locations by dropping pins and associating them to work orders. Users can also view as-built drawings, work history, asset status, thematic maps and much more.

KloudGin users can also update GIS feature attributes from the field, and mark-up maps with redlines that show whether field crews are online or offline on their mobile devices. Specialty processes are also tightly integrated such as performing valve traces within the map and leveraging the affected asset data to seamlessly inform customers of an impending outage.

“With dozens of customers in the energy, telecommunications and municipal utilities sectors, KloudGin has a proven track record of successfully implementing location-centric solutions for field-based utilities and service providers worldwide,” said Dawn Caravallo, Manager, Esri Partner Network. “KloudGin’s combined field service and asset management solutions provide customers a single face of work, paving the way for smarter asset and personnel deployment and strategic management decisions.”

“Our strategic partnership with Esri will allow us to provide our joint customers with seamless access to their advanced GIS capabilities which will help increase worker productivity and safety, and improve location-based customer service,” said Vikram Takru, CEO, KloudGin. “We are working directly with the Esri R&D team to ensure that our product roadmaps align and that we provide a streamlined experience to businesses that drive efficiencies and revenues.”

About the Esri Partner Network

The Esri Partner Network is a rich ecosystem of organizations that work together to amplify The Science of Where. Esri’s 2,700+ partners deliver solutions, content, and services around the world. Combining industry-specific knowledge with ArcGIS software expertise, Esri partners customize and extend the reach of geographic science in limitless applications and organizations. Learn more at www.esri.com/en-us/about/esri-partner-network/overview

Esri users can take advantage of KloudGin’s field service and asset management software, and contact KloudGin HERE.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the U.S., as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the U.S. Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

About KloudGin

KloudGin is the only combined one-cloud industry-focused field service and asset management solution that automates work management processes, enables customer self-service, increases worker productivity. KloudGin’s solutions unlock new revenue streams and business models. Serving companies with complex, asset management and field service requirements, KloudGin connects customers, employees, sub-contractors, and assets with AI-powered access to information on any device. Visit www.kloudgin.com.