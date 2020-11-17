Bolder Industries and Continental Carbon Partner to Commercialize Breakthrough Sustainable Products for Rubber & Plastics Industry

BOULDER, Colo. & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bolder Industries (“Bolder”), a pioneer in converting end-of-life tires into sustainable industrial products, and Continental Carbon Company (“CCC”), a leader in the development and manufacture of furnace-grade carbon blacks for the tire and rubber industry, announced today that they have entered into a co-marketing agreement to commercialize breakthrough, sustainable products for the global rubber and plastics industry.

Following five years of research and development with BolderBlack®, Bolder’s flagship carbon black alternative, and over 300 product validations in rubber and plastics applications. Bolder and CCC have agreed to jointly supply the rubber and plastics industry with the first-ever commercially available sustainable blend of CCC’s carbon black grades with BolderBlack Inside​ virgin grades, including N550, N650, N660, N762, and N774. BolderBlack is produced from 100% post-consumer or post-industrial tires and rubber scrap and is the world’s most sustainable replacement for traditional carbon black, a key material used globally in rubber tire production.

The partnership establishes a leadership position for Bolder and CCC in the rubber and plastic sustainability markets. Customers can now purchase sustainable, pre-blended fillers customized at various ratios directly from Continental Carbon Company with measurable environmental sustainability benefits.

Bolder Industries released a study that demonstrates a BolderBlack​ Inside​ blend of N762 at 20% does not have any physical properties variation beyond the accepted measurement tolerance. A 3% blend of the 27Blb global market would result in a reduction of 3 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions, 9 billion gallons of water saved, 1 billion kWh less electricity used, and 120 million tires diverted from landfills. These studies can be found in the technical library in Bolder’s website: www.bolderindustries.com.

"We have always believed in partnering with the traditional carbon black manufacturers to support the end customer. We can now provide a unique solution to tire companies, industrial rubber goods, and plastics manufacturers ​at a large scale," said Tony Wibbeler, founder and CEO of Bolder Industries. "We recently announced that Bolder Industries plans to merge with a publicly-traded company, GigCapital2. This merger will provide the capital required to address the global market created by this partnership with CCC."

"We have been impressed by the quality, consistency, and manufacturing prowess of Bolder Industries and strongly believe this is an​ important step toward a more profitable and sustainable future for the rubber and plastics industry. This strategic partnership allows us to offer soft-grade blends into a marketplace that desperately needs to provide a closed-loop solution,” said CCC President Dennis Hetu.

Bolder and CCC also announced their collective project to create an ASTM-grade sustainable black at Bolder’s Bledsoe Innovation Center to impact rubber and plastics sustainability further and invite collaborators to join in this global opportunity.

On October 27, 2020, GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE: GIX), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Bolder announced that they have entered into a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) for a business combination. The business combination would result in Bolder becoming a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

About Bolder Industries

Bolder Industries makes the world’s most sustainable plastic and rubber products possible. The company is a pioneer in converting end-of-life tires into a desirable carbon black alternative (BolderBlack®), petrochemicals, steel and power with minimal waste. Its mission is to solve a growing tire-waste problem and increasing demand for sustainably sourced materials simultaneously while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, water consumption, and the use of electricity and creating manufacturing jobs. The passion for the mission has created a series of technological developments and patents focused on the waste tire problem and its custom compounding lab to help customers accelerate time to market. www.bolderindustries.com.

About Continental Carbon Company

Continental Carbon Company is a recognized leader in the development and manufacture of furnace-grade carbon blacks for the tire and rubber industry. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Continental Carbon Company owns and operates production facilities in Alabama, Oklahoma, and Texas and a distribution center in Ohio. Continental Carbon Company’s research and development laboratory in Houston, Texas provides complete solutions from product development, pilot production, to full-scale manufacture of carbons suited to the individual customer’s needs. Continental Carbon Company has carbon black manufacturing facilities located in key areas across the United States, Taiwan, China, and India. Continental Carbon stands ready to deliver quality carbon black products for all of your global needs.