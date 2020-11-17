Aimbridge Hospitality Collaborates with International WELL Building Institute

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aimbridge Hospitality, the leading, global, third-party hotel management company, announced a collaboration with the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), enrolling the first 100 portfolio hotels in the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management, building a foundation for enrolling additional properties from Aimbridge’s vast portfolio. This collaboration will advance health and safety in the hospitality sector, address the challenges and expectations presented by COVID-19, and create well environments for productive associates and satisfying guest experiences now and in the future.

As a global, third-party operator, Aimbridge is uniquely positioned to comprehensively address COVID-19 concerns for their properties, with a premium portfolio spanning 49 states, 20 countries, and all major lodging brands and sectors. The organization’s leadership will help accelerate health and safety practices during the COVID-19 era and beyond to meet changing consumer holistic wellness expectations.

“Aimbridge Hospitality is pleased to endorse the IWBI program, leveraging our scale and expertise to create a more comprehensive and rigorous approach to wellness, health and safety standards for this era and well beyond the pandemic,” said Elie Khoury, Executive Vice President of Operations for Aimbridge Hospitality. “The WELL Health-Safety Rating program will propel Aimbridge and the industry in both supporting and aligning the efforts of AHLA and the brands.”

“Hotels and resorts are among the hardest hit by COVID-19, yet this moment offers the hospitality sector an opportunity to define how its buildings, and those who own and operate them, can play a pivotal role in supporting people’s health, safety, and well-being,” said IWBI President and CEO Rachel Gutter. “By participating in the IWBI advisory established to shape the WELL Health-Safety Rating for this sector, and enrolling in the WELL Health-Safety Rating, Aimbridge Hospitality is raising the bar for hotels and resorts across the globe, signaling to guests and employees that their health is a top priority.”

Launched in June, the WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types and focuses on operational policies, maintenance protocols, emergency plans, and stakeholder engagement strategies to help organizations prepare their spaces for re-entry and beyond. Aimbridge has joined more than 100 leading organizations, encompassing over 7,500 facilities, which have responded swiftly to enroll in the documentation-based program and continue to work towards implementing its scientific guidance.

Adapted from features in the WELL Building Standard (WELL) that focus on facilities maintenance and operations, the WELL Health-Safety Rating is designed to guide and empower the actions of large and small businesses alike in taking the necessary steps to prioritize the health and safety of their staff, visitors and stakeholders during the COVID-19 crisis and for the long-term. It also serves as an annual process that supports efforts to promote the long-term health and safety of people.

“Every building must be at the heart of the solution to foster wellness and deliver positive health outcomes at scale,” said the 17th Surgeon General of the United States, Dr. Richard Carmona. “But over these last several months, as we all courageously take on this global fight against COVID-19, every sector, but especially those hardest hit – like hotels – must embrace a new urgency to achieve our shared vision. Leadership at the top level, such as that shown by Aimbridge, is crucial to our success.”

Created by IWBI, the WELL Health-Safety Rating is informed by guidance developed by the World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), global disease control and prevention centers and emergency management agencies, recognized standard-making bodies, such as ASTM International and ASHRAE, and leading academic and research institutions. IWBI has leveraged insights from its Task Force on COVID-19, established at the outset of the pandemic, to help business and building leaders integrate actionable insights and proven strategies in the fight against COVID-19 and other respiratory infections.

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is the leading, global, third-party hotel management company operating branded full service, select service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers, and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge merged with Interstate Hotels & Resorts in 2019 and now represents a premium portfolio of over 1,500 branded and independent properties in 49 states and 20 countries, inclusive of pipeline. Aimbridge is based in Plano, Texas, and has additional corporate offices in Atlanta, Calgary, Fargo, Puerto Rico, San Clemente, Toronto, and Washington D.C. Aimbridge’s International Division, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, has supporting offices spread across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Moscow.

For more information on Aimbridge Hospitality, please visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com and connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn.

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is leading the global movement to transform our buildings, communities and organizations in ways that help people thrive. WELL v2 is the most recent version of its popular WELL Building Standard (WELL), and the WELL Community Standard pilot is a district scale rating system that sets a new global benchmark for healthy communities. The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating focused on operational policies, maintenance protocols, emergency plans and stakeholder education to help organizations get back to business. IWBI mobilizes the wellness community through management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources, and advocacy for policies that promote health and wellness everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

