Jetstack Donates cert-manager to Cloud Native Computing Foundation

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jetstack, a Venafi company and Kubernetes product and services provider, today announced that its donation of the cert-manager project to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®) “Sandbox” has been accepted. cert-manager automates the management of X.509 machine identities within Kubernetes and OpenShift and has become one of the leading community projects in the cloud-native ecosystem

“It’s exciting to see cert-manager join the CNCF Sandbox,” said Matthew Bates, CTO and co-founder of Jetstack. “It’s been several years in the making to get to 1.0, and we’re hugely thankful to a community of over 250 contributors, and many end-users, to get it to where it is today. This is a foundational add-on to many Kubernetes and OpenShift clusters, and the project will benefit from being part of the CNCF and its ecosystem. We look forward to attracting a diverse contributor base and extending our partnership and cooperation with many other projects to further enhance the developer and operator experience.”

cert-manager enables developers to easily request machine identities to secure applications. Certificates can be signed by public and private certificate authorities such as Let’s Encrypt and cert-manager handles the automation of the certificate lifecycle. This means developers can move fast and stay secure, while platform and security teams have control and visibility. The popularity of cert-manager within the Kubernetes community and its utility in a wide range of projects makes cert-manager an ideal project for the CNCF.

Jetstack recently celebrated the v1 release of cert-manager—a key milestone in the development of the project. Jetstack was acquired by Venafi, the leader and inventor of machine identity management, in May. Both organizations share a vision of how to deliver machine identity management to developers in modern, cloud-native infrastructures.

For more information, please visit: https://blog.jetstack.io/blog/cert-manager-cncf

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

About Jetstack

Jetstack was founded in 2015 to help companies get value out of Kubernetes. They have built a reputation for providing the highest level of expertise and knowledge around Kubernetes and the cloud native ecosystem. This is reflected in offerings designed to educate, support, and enhance their clients’ experience. Jetstack was acquired by Venafi in 2020.

Jetstack are passionate contributors to the open source community and have developed a suite of tools aimed at solving Kubernetes-related needs. cert-manager, Jetstack’s most successful project, has been downloaded millions of times and is used across multiple industries around the world.

For more information, visit www.jetstack.io