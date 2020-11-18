Handbag Black Friday Deals 2020: Best Early Michael Kors, COACH, CHANEL & More Designer Handbag Savings Ranked by Consumer Articles

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Here’s a round-up of the top early designer handbag deals for Black Friday 2020, together with all the best savings on Michael Kors Jet Set Handbags, COACH Willow Tote bags, CHANEL Flap Bags, and more luxury handbags and shoulder bags. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Handbag Deals:
- Save up to 75% off on handbags from top designer brands like Coach, Chanel, & Michael Kors at Walmart - see the latest deals on satchels, shoulder bags, tote bags, crossbody bags, & more from leading luxury brands
- Save up to 59% off on designer handbags from Michael Kors, Coach, & Chanel at Amazon - check the latest deals on a wide range of luxury handbags from tote handbags, satchel handbags, crossbody handbags to top-handle handbags
- Save up to 78% on top-rated handbags from top brands including Michael Kors, COACH, Anne Klein & more at Belk.com - click the link for latest deals on a wide selection of tote bags, shoulder bags, satchels, crossbody bags and more
- Save up to 70% on a wide range of Coach handbags at CoachOutlet.com - shop the latest deals on Coach crossbody bags, carryalls, satchels, backpacks & canvas bags
- Save up to 50% on Coach handbags, shoes, sunglasses, watches & more at Amazon
- Save up to 52% on Coach fragrances, handbags & accessories at Walmart - check the latest savings on Coach including men’s eau de toilette and women’s floral eau de parfum perfumes
- Save up to 70% on best-selling designer handbags from Brahmin, Michael Kors, COACH & more at Belk.com - check the best deals on satchels, tote bags, crossbody bags, hobo bags, shoulder bags and more
- Save up to 63% on shoulder bags, tote bags, crossbody bags, satchels & more from Michael Kors at Belk.com - see the latest deals on best-selling Michael Kors handbags available in small to large sizes
- Save on luxury handbags from iconic brand Chanel at Amazon - click the link for live prices on a wide range of Chanel handbags featuring the brand’s iconic quilted design
Every fashion enthusiast considers an authentic luxury handbag as the perfect statement piece and status symbol. Coach, Michael Kors, and Chanel all offer designer handbags that come with steep price tags. Nevertheless, the aforementioned brands have a devoted following of customers who choose to invest in their timeless designs and exceptional craftsmanship. Items from these brands are considered a worthy investment as designer accessories last for a long period when given a great amount of care.
