Burton Snowboards Chooses Smartsheet to Drive Efficiency and Visibility Across Marketing Initiatives

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced that Burton Snowboards (Burton) has chosen Smartsheet’s platform to drive efficiency and gain better visibility into resourcing across its marketing department.

Burton needed to implement a more efficient solution to route incoming marketing requests and resource them accordingly to replace a disjointed mix of platforms and applications. After evaluating several platforms, Burton turned to Smartsheet to streamline processes and empower all teams across marketing with the speed, efficiency, and visibility to create dynamic work.

“Due to the volume of marketing requests, our team needed a better way to streamline and visualize the current and future workload across our department,” said Jason LaShelle, Creative Studio Manager at Burton. “With Smartsheet, we have transformed the way we execute on work. Our team has been able to continue to execute campaigns that support our organization while beginning working on larger scale, cross-departmental initiatives.”

With Smartsheet, Burton can make smarter decisions about how the team receives, tracks and distributes work increasing visibility into the current and upcoming project pipeline. This streamlined process has standardized how every marketer executes on work ensuring the team is unified and working from a single source of truth. Smartsheet’s platform also allows teams outside of marketing to visualize which initiatives have several assets across various departments to drive alignment and eliminate duplicate requests.

“Burton has long been at the heart and art of cutting-edge marketing,” said Anna Griffin, Chief Marketing Officer at Smartsheet. “Embracing this new and agile way of working across their marketing organization, Smartsheet will allow them to go further -- faster -- as they continue to drive innovation.”

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

About Burton Snowboards

In 1977, Jake Burton Carpenter founded Burton Snowboards out of his Vermont barn and dedicated the rest of his life to snowboarding. Since its founding, Burton has played a pivotal role in growing snowboarding from a backyard hobby to a world-class sport by creating groundbreaking products, supporting a team of top snowboarders and pushing resorts to allow snowboarding. Today, Burton designs and manufactures industry-leading products for snowboarding and the outdoors. As a sustainability leader within the outdoor and winter sports industries, Burton is the world's first snowboard company to become a certified B Corporation®. Privately held and owned by Donna Carpenter, Burton's headquarters are in Burlington, Vermont with offices in Austria, Japan, Australia, Canada and China. For more information on Burton, head to www.burton.com and follow our line at facebook.com/burtonsnowboards, twitter.com/burtonsnowboard and @burtonsnowboards on Instagram.

