SōRSE Technology Brings Water-Soluble Emulsion Technology for Cannabinoids to Colombia with Joint Venture with FCM Global

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SōRSE Technology, the leading water-soluble CBD, hemp, and terpene emulsion provider for infused CPG brands, has announced a joint venture with FCM Global to incorporate a new company in Colombia, drawing on their respective expertise in the cannabis marketplace.

The announcement was made at the Asocolocanna 2nd Forum, the largest cannabis-focused, three-day conference in Colombia, with 400 attendees from government, industry, academia, and research institutes. Four Colombian ministries were represented at the conference: Health and Social Protection, Justice and Law, Sports and Commerce, and Industry and Tourism. Also in attendance were members of other Latin American cannabis associations, including Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Argentina. SōRSE Technology was a Platinum Sponsor of the event, and 80 percent of conference-goers attended SōRSE’s VP of Technical Business Development Michael Flemmen’s presentation on water-soluble solutions for infused beverages.

By entering into a joint venture with FCM, SōRSE will now possess a license to apply its technology to THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids in Colombia, as well as a manner in which to export products featuring SōRSE emulsion from Colombia throughout other Central and South American countries. The emulsion will be branded as “SōRSE by FCM GLOBAL.”

“With SōRSE Technology joining FCM Global, the top supplier of cannabis oils, extracts, and isolates, Latin America customers will receive the same low production costs and high quality they have come to expect from FCM – now with water-soluble solutions,” commented Alejandro Marin, Co-Founder and CFO of FCM Global.

FCM Global has committed to providing all required licenses and permits to produce cannabis derivatives in Colombia, working environment, and all labor required for production of SōRSE emulsion. FCM Global will monitor all sales and outreach operations to sell SōRSE and will supply CBD oil (broad-spectrum, distillate, etc.) for conversion to SōRSE products at the current production cost for FCM.

“SōRSE by FCM GLOBAL will deliver safe, stable, and scalable ingredients for Latin America’s product development needs, such as cosmetics, topicals, edibles and pet products,” said Felipe Sanchez, SōRSE Technology’s VP for Latin America. “We are excited to be working in partnership with FCM on this venture and entering into the Latin American marketplace.”

SōRSE has agreed to provide intellectual property, know-how, and equipment to build a SōRSE lab in Colombia, and technical support in sales efforts.

About FCM Global

Company HQ in Medellin, Colombia. Produces organic hemp and cannabis oils, extracts and isolates using its “Co-Sourced Colombia” model to reliably deliver lower production costs and high-quality inputs for domestics and international markets in the nutritional, wellness, pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors.

Production facilities located in Antioquia and Tolima follow GAP and GMP practices. The 238,800 ft2 FCM Antioquia facility is purpose-built for medical cannabis and the Tolima facility is an extended production facility that covers 474 hectares and will, at full capacity, generate more than 2,300 jobs and 1,000+ tons of cannabis oil per year. This will provide customers with the best and most consistent quality products with lower production cost at large scale.

FCM Global has made the strategic decision and commitment to not compete with our finished product manufacturing clients. Instead, we focus 100% on helping lower our clients’ cost of production by producing/supplying custom CBD extracts, oils, and isolates from Colombia which meet their specific product requirements and support their future new product innovations.

About SōRSE Technology

SōRSE Technology Corporation is a water-soluble emulsion technology designed for product developers to provide consumers with a better, more consistent cannabinoid experience with greater bioavailability, near-perfect dosing, shelf-stability, and safe ingredients. Its patent-pending technology converts oil into SōRSE, a proprietary water-soluble emulsion, for infusing CBD and other functional ingredients into beverages, food items, topicals, and medical applications. SōRSE Technology currently powers more than 45 leading products in the CBD space.

SōRSE is the most consistent, stable, and safe water-soluble solution for integrating CBD and hemp into commercially available products – but it’s also customizable. Our R&D team collaborates with our partners to develop signature formulations that achieve a desired flavor, aroma, or effect to complement each product.

SōRSE implements Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and conducts internal and 3rd party testing to produce a Certificate of Analysis for all final materials.