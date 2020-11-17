EMS and Audible Magic Tackle Industry-Wide Issue of Verifying Music Rights Ownership

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Encoding Management Service (EMS), a technology service provider for digital music, audiobooks and eBooks, announced it has partnered with Audible Magic, the gold standard for content identification and leading provider of rights management and automatic content recognition (ACR) solutions. EMS is using Audible Magic’s RightsRx™ to prevent an industry-wide concern of fraudulent ownership claims by bad actors, attempting to steal revenues from the legitimate artists and rightsholders.

“There’s no question that Audible Magic is the partner of choice to help strengthen our rights management procedures, given their industry standard trusted and proven technology,” said Chris Bornefeld-Ettmann, EMS managing director. “We’re thrilled at how easily and quickly we implemented RightsRx into our existing workflow.”

Audible Magic’s RightsRx enables EMS to resolve ownership conflict claims prior to upload by identifying fraudulent submissions, as well as catalog conflicts when artists submit through multiple distributors.

“EMS is a major industry player and their effort underlines the continued trend of distributors proactively managing their catalogs to prevent unauthorized music from entering the digital music ecosystem,” said Vance Ikezoye, president and chief executive officer at Audible Magic. “We’re the best solution in the industry to ensure distributors can keep their catalogs clean from unauthorized content.”

Every month, Audible Magic searches billions of files looking for copyright content registered by over 140,000 record labels and music publishers. Its comprehensive reference registry contains tens of millions of registered works representing music from over 150 territories, with hundreds of thousands of new tracks added each month. Search results operate on files as short as five seconds and typically complete in one second or less, with virtually zero false positives.

For additional information, visit https://www.audiblemagic.com/rightsrx/.

About Audible Magic

For more than 20 years, Audible Magic has innovated solutions to identify content, manage rights, and monetize media. Audible Magic’s Emmy-winning automatic content recognition (ACR) technology powers billions of transactions monthly. The Silicon Valley pioneer is the trusted intermediary among rightsholders (including labels, studios, distributors, publishers, and collectives) and major platforms. For more information, visit https://www.audiblemagic.com/.

About EMS

The Encoding Management Service - EMS GmbH is a technology service provider for the digital entertainment industry. For more than 10 years now, EMS’ logistical solutions for digital contents enable fast and secure ripping, encoding and delivery of audio, video and eBook data to online retailers, aggregators and other services worldwide. EMS is one of Spotify’s recommended Delivery Platforms and listed Encoding House with Apple. EMS’ clients’ roster includes renowned distributors such as GoodToGo, Indigo, mbassador, TBA, Tonpool Digital, wordandsound and ZEBRALUTION. EMS is a member of the ZEBRALUTION Group since July 2019. For more information, visit https://www.media-ems.com/.