Veradigm and HealthVerity Expand Existing Partnership with Novel Linked Real-World Data Packages

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veradigm®, an Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) business unit leading the industry with real-world data and analytic solutions, and HealthVerity, the leader in privacy-protected data exchange, today announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership that extends the companies’ current relationship. The initial focus is on the development of innovative HIPAA-compliant data products created by linking real-world data from a variety of leading sources. In addition to generalized real-world data linking capabilities, the companies will focus on addressing specific industry needs by enabling clients to design linked data solutions that are fit-for-purpose. Initially the companies will focus on two areas: linking real-world data within specific therapeutic areas (TAs) and a clinical research solution linking real-world data to clinical trial data.

These data packages are created by seamlessly linking data from Veradigm’s expansive electronic health records (EHR) registry and medical and pharmacy claims data, with lab, and other real-world data sources, including pharmacy and hospital chargemaster, depending on client-specific needs. Veradigm will leverage HealthVerity Marketplace, the nation’s largest ecosystem of healthcare and consumer data, to collaborate with owners of other real-world data sources, as necessary, providing turnkey linked data packages that are fit-for-purpose. The initial data package for COVID-19 is currently available, linking EHR, medical and pharmacy claims and lab data, offering unsurpassed data recency. Data for flu and/or other respiratory diseases can be included as requested. Future packages will focus on cardiometabolic disorders, autoimmune disorders and other TAs of interest.

In addition, the companies are offering a solution focused on the linkage of clinical trial data to real-world data. With HealthVerity Census, the near real-time identity resolution and matching technology, pharmaceutical trial data is tokenized with a unique and consistent identifier and subsequently linked to Veradigm’s EHR, claims and other broad-based data sources in a HIPAA-compliant manner. This linked solution creates a rich, robust and readily accessible dataset that can be delivered daily to better characterize the trial population, identify safety signals, and potentially provide evidence supporting secondary endpoints. Veradigm and HealthVerity will work closely with study sponsors to customize this solution to meet the objectives of each research project.

This collaboration into fit-for-purpose data packages builds upon a long-standing relationship between Veradigm and HealthVerity. By leveraging HealthVerity’s state-of-the-art platform, Veradigm has been able to unify all its data assets into common data models, ensuring interoperability across the HealthVerity data ecosystem. And, Veradigm provides HealthVerity with a large and rich source of clinical and claims data to include within its growing data ecosystem. The partnership provides an ability to develop unique solutions that are tailored to the needs of the market.

“We recognize that linked data from different sources creates a more complete view of the patient journey, but the linking process is resource-intensive and protecting privacy is of utmost importance,” said Tom Langan, CEO of Veradigm. “By working with HealthVerity and other leading real-world data suppliers, we can provide privacy-protected, turnkey, linked data solutions that solve intractable problems.”

“Given the interest our clients have in better understanding specific patient populations that require a longitudinal view of the patient journey, combined with deeper clinical granularity, our growing partnership with Veradigm helps continuously meet those needs,” said Andrew Kress, CEO and cofounder of HealthVerity. “Supporting Veradigm in both its internal and external data privacy and data management strategy is a great starting point to enable this ability for additional clients that require the same level of HIPAA-compliance and interoperability.”

About Veradigm®

Veradigm is an integrated data systems and services company that combines data-driven clinical insights with actionable tools to help healthcare stakeholders improve the quality, efficiency, and value of healthcare delivery— including biopharma, health plans, healthcare providers, health technology partners, and most importantly, the patients they serve. We are dedicated to simplifying the complicated healthcare system with next-generation healthcare solutions. This is how we are transforming health, insightfully. To learn more, visit www.veradigm.com. Veradigm® is a business unit of Allscripts

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

About HealthVerity

Powering the largest healthcare and consumer data ecosystem, combined with best-in-class management and privacy solutions, HealthVerity is helping answer healthcare's most critical questions. Our technology platform serves as the foundation for the rapid creation, exchange and management of healthcare and consumer data in a fully interoperable privacy-protecting manner. Advantaged by highly sophisticated identity resolution and matching capabilities, HealthVerity is on a mission to increase transparency, forge interoperability and activate deeper insights. To learn more about HealthVerity's technology platform, visit www.healthverity.com.

