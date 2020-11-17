Sylvania Introduces Portable Tire Inflators to Improve Driving Safety

HILLSBORO, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Osram Sylvania, the leader in automotive lighting solutions for the automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), today announced the availability of Sylvania Portable Tire Inflators. These next-gen tire inflators bring Sylvania’s legacy of quality and reliability to a growing segment as more drivers look for easy tire maintenance solutions to improve their safety on the road. With a variety of product features and price points available across the Sylvania Portable Tire Inflator line, drivers can easily find a tire inflator that is tailored to their needs and budget.

“Anyone with a car can benefit from the safety and peace of mind that comes with our Sylvania Portable Tire Inflator Line. These tire inflators are small enough to store in a trunk or back seat, and affordable enough to fit into anyone’s budget,” said Henning Bohnhorst, Director, Product Segment Beyond Lightsource at Sylvania. “As the leading aftermarket lighting solutions provider for automobiles, we're thrilled to bring our expertise and innovation to this market segment. We’re sure that adding a Sylvania Portable Tire Inflator to your safety tools will truly improve your driving experience, especially as an increasing number of Americans are making road trips during the pandemic.”

The Sylvania Portable Tire Inflator product line offers four new options to drivers: Rapid Portable Tire Inflator, Pro Portable Tire Inflator, Plus Portable Tire Inflator and Basic Portable Tire Inflator. Each model boasts a compact design, fast inflation time, built-in stem caps, as well as adapters for versatile use cases, like bike tires and sports balls. The full line of Sylvania Portable Tire Inflation solutions is now available online at Amazon.com.

A breakdown of other features is available by model below:

Sylvania Rapid Portable Tire Inflator: 3.5-minute inflation, target set point memory, spare in-line fuse, and a built-in deflator valve available for $69.99 MSRP

3.5-minute inflation, target set point memory, spare in-line fuse, and a built-in deflator valve available for $69.99 MSRP Sylvania Pro Portable Tire Inflator: 4-minute inflation, auto stop, durable zippered carrying case, and built in deflator valve available for $59.99 MSRP

4-minute inflation, auto stop, durable zippered carrying case, and built in deflator valve available for $59.99 MSRP Sylvania Plus Portable Tire Inflator: 6-minute inflation, wind-up power cable and diffused LED work light available for $49.99 MSRP

6-minute inflation, wind-up power cable and diffused LED work light available for $49.99 MSRP Sylvania Basic Portable Tire Inflator: 6-minute inflation, 19.7-inch air hose and valve stem cap cup to prevent lost caps available for $39.99 MSRP

As the leader in automotive aftermarket solutions across North America, Sylvania aims to improve your driving experience. Whether you seek greater safety, performance enhancement or peace of mind, Sylvania aftermarket solutions ensure you will be ready for anything on the road ahead. By leveraging its technical expertise to develop a well-designed line of portable tire inflators that meet the needs of the marketplace, Sylvania is continuing its core mission to deliver safe, reliable aftermarket solutions.

ABOUT OSRAM SYLVANIA AUTOMOTIVE

SYLVANIA is a trademark of OSRAM SYLVANIA Inc., the U.S. headquarters of OSRAM. As a global company with a history dating back 110 years and businesses around the world, OSRAM's innovation, ingenuity, technical prowess and industry know-how represent a winning combination for our partners and our consumers. SYLVANIA is professional, reliable and committed to aftermarket solutions, representing a winning combination for our partners and our consumers. As a member of the OSRAM family, SYLVANIA integrated, in-house skills allow for the development of products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing. SYLVANIA’s long history of delivering innovative aftermarket solutions continues to drive its mission to create a safer and more connected road for everyone. To learn more, visit our website.